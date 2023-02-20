WATCH: Manchester United fan pulls off hilarious prank on Liverpool star Darwin Nunez

A young Manchester United fan pulled a hilarious prank on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan forward was surprised when he found out that the child was a Red Devils supporter.

Nunez was in a shopping center and stopped to take a picture with the boy, who was wearing a Grey tracksuit. The forward was all smiles as he walked off before looking back and seeing that the fan had revealed a Manchester United shirt underneath his hoodie. The former Benfica frontman laughed as he exited the shop.

Nunez has started finding form following his £85 million move to Liverpool from Benfica last summer. He started the season off with criticism over his lack of goals and the number of chances he was missing.

However, the Uruguayan has now struck 11 goals in 28 games across competitions. He netted in the Merseysiders' 2-0 win away at Newcastle United on Saturday (February 18).

Liverpool fans will have thought that somebody was pulling a prank on them if you told them how their season would pan out. Jurgen Klopp's side lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the 2021-22 campaign. They missed out on the title by just one point and lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the final of the Carabao Cup.

However, this season has been a difficult one for Nunez and Co, as they sit eighth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points. Klopp's men are out of all domestic cup competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's campaign, is in contrast as they are still alive in all four of their competitions. They face Newcastle in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 26). The Red Devils moved to within five points of leaders Arsenal on the weekend.

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he was a Liverpool supporter

Solskjaer has admitted that he was a Liverpool fan growing up. The Norweigan became a Manchester United icon, scoring 126 goals in 366 games. He lifted the Premier League six times and the UEFA Champions League once. However, he revealed that he previously supported their arch-rivals, telling James Richardon's Kings of Europe podcast:

"I must have been environmentally damaged because when you follow football, we had Match of the Day on every Saturday in Norway and of course, Liverpool were the better team in the 80s."

He added:

"They had Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and all of those, so yes I followed Liverpool. I was one of the supporters who followed because they won everything, Hard enough to say as a Man United player but they were the better team in the 80s."

Solskjaer denied supporting the Merseysiders in an interview with FourFourTwo in 2016. He said:

“You learn as long as you live, that’s the only answer I can give you. I never confirm that one! I’m a Manchester United fan through and through. I bleed red.”

He has been out of management since November 2021 after he was sacked by the Red Devils. The Norweigan coach may be on the lookout for a new job, with a return to the Premier League a possibility.

