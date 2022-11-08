[Watch] Manchester United’s Antony breaks down in tears after being named in Brazil squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United attacker Antony broke down in tears after being named by Tite in the Brazil squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Antony has been called up in an attacking line full of superstars. Apart from the former Ajax player, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Raphinha, and Pedro have also been called up.

Antony's reaction showed how much it meant for the attacker to be named in the squad for the World Cup. He was anxiously waiting to hear his name along with his friend.

After the announcement, Antony celebrated with his friends before breaking down in tears. Watch the clip here:

utdreport @utdreport



Antony's reaction to being called up to Brazil's World Cup squad Antony's reaction to being called up to Brazil's World Cup squad 🇧🇷❤️https://t.co/F2gaYoHYh1

The Selecaos will start their journey in Qatar on November 25 against Serbia. They face Switzerland and Cameroon next on November 28 and December 3, respectively, in Group G.

Brazil are the record winner of the competition with five trophies to their name. Their last win came in 2002 in the Japan & Korea edition of the tournament. With yet another Asian country being the host this time, whether the Selecaos can put an end to their duck of two decades remains to be seen.

Manchester United legend said the Red Devils have the worst front three

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United were nowhere close to their best as they were defeated by Aston Villa in their latest Premier League clash on November 6.

Club legend Gary Neville said that the Red Devils have the worst top three among the top six of the Premier League clubs. Speaking on Sky Sports, the former full-back said:

"Overall, I'm not wholly convinced by this idea that Manchester United are back. They're not, They're nowhere near Manchester City. They're more watchable and have got a bit more fight. Eriksen has brought quality in midfield and Martinez at the back has brought tenacity - but he can't keep a steady pair. That's a problem."

Neville added:

"United's front three are the weakest out of the top six. You think of Kulusevski-Kane-Son - United would take those three. Arsenal have Saka-Jesus-Martinelli. Liverpool have Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Salah and Firmino - you'd definitely choose three of them over what United have got. You'd take Chelsea's even."

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 23 points in 13 games.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes