WATCH: Manchester United star surprises young fans with new jersey after they make mistake with purchase in heart-warming gesture

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has made a heart warming gesture after fans mistakenly bought his shirts with the wrong number at the back.

Garnacho's brother recently announced that the youngster will wear the No. 17 shirt this season. However, he has previously worn the No. 49 since his senior debut, and many expected him to take up the No. 7 shirt. Mason Mount has taken up the No. 7, and Garnacho is set to wear a different number altogether.

Hence, many fans have made wrong purchases regarding his shirt number. Garnacho, though, has made a beautiful gesture, as he gifted fans his new numbered shirt and delivered it to them personally. Fans, in return, handed the Manchester United youngster friendship bracelets.

Here's the video:

Garnacho is once again expected to be a key player for the Red Devils this season as the team look to improve on their third-placed Premier League finish from last term.

Dean Henderson reacts to leaving Manchester United

Dean Henderson has left Manchester United, joining Crystal Palace in a £20 million deal. The goalkeeper made 29 appearances for United's senior team.

Henderson spoke about how it was a dream for him to represent the Red Devils. About his Old Trafford stint, the new Palace goalkeeper said (via United's website):

“Listen, this club's everything to me. I moved away at 14 years old to follow my dream of playing for Manchester United and, thankfully, I followed through, and I managed to do that. So that's something that I'll always cherish and carry with me everywhere I go.”

He added:

"I've been a supporter since I was a young boy. I've come up through the system and love the club through and through. Obviously there have been some highs and some lows at times, but I've got great memories here, and I'm really happy to be leaving on good terms.”

Crystal Palace also have Sam Johnstone in their ranks, another former United goalkeeper. Whether Henderson can take up the No. 1 spot at his new club remains to be seen.