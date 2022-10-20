Watch: Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo storms down tunnel before full-time whistle against Tottenham

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel before the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur finished on October 19.

The Portuguese forward was selected on the bench for the eighth league game this season and remained on it for the entirety of the win.

The same occurred in United's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on October 2; many had deemed the club's treatment of the legendary attacker as disrespectful.

Cristiano Ronaldo's own actions may be seen as disrespectful as the forward was unwilling to see his side close out their 2-0 win over Spurs.

In the 90th minute, he decided to head down the tunnel, having seen the likes of Anthony Elanga and Scott McTominay enter the fray.

Broadcast cameras caught the Portuguese taking off his training jumper in frustration while onlooking staff members dared to catch eyes with the player.

You can watch Cristiano Ronaldo exit the game before the final whistle below:

Speculation will only grow off the back of Ronaldo's early exit with the forward having pushed for a departure from Manchester United last summer.

The Portuguese has made 12 appearances this season across competitions, scoring just two goals and creating an assist.

His contract with the Red Devils runs until next summer, but there is the option of a one-year extension.

Manchester United impress despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

A brilliant night for the Red Devils

Cristiano Ronaldo evidently appears frustrated with his lack of game time.

However, in his absence, Manchester United put in their best performance to date under Erik ten Hag.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Casemiro and Diogo Dalot were excellent against a stagnant Spurs side.

The result was kind on Antonio Conte's men as United had 28 shots throughout but Hugo Lloris was impressive in goal for the Lilywhites.

The French goalkeeper made eight saves throughout but could do nothing about Fred and Fernandes' second half strikes.

Fred slotted home in the 47th minute through a slight deflection that left Lloris rooted to his spot.

After this, Fernandes curled home a delightful effort in the 69th minute which sped past the outstreched Lloris.

A vital three points for Ten Hag's side who are breathing down fourth-placed Chelsea's necks.

The win takes United on to 19 points, they have won six, drawn one and lost three of their 10 league fixtures.

They are one point behind Chelsea, who they face at Stamford Bridge on October 22.

