WATCH: Manchester United talent Alejandro Garnacho scores stunning goal for Argentina U20s

Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho scored a fantastic goal while on international duty with Argentina today (June 11).

The talented young winger is currently representing Argentina's Under-20 side in the prestigious Toulon Tournament, which is taking place in France.

Garnacho is held in very high regard at Old Trafford and has shown exactly why he is earmarked as the future of the club. He scored a fantastic goal as Argentina U-20 defeated Japan U-20 3-2 following a 6-2 hammering in their last game at the hands of hosts France.

The teenage winger received the ball just outside the box inside the left channel and completely bamboozled the keeper with his close control. The wonderkid then found his way past the keeper with a fierce left-footed shot.

You can take a look at the goal below:

The Manchester United prodigy has now found the back of the net four times in as many games in the Toulon tournament.

Argentina won their first two games against Saudi Arabia and Panama with 1-0 scorelines before France completely demolished them 6-2.

Garnacho found the net once against Panama and scored both goals for his side in their embarrassing loss to France as well. Big things are expected of Garnacho at Manchester United and fans will have to wait to see if he manages to live up to the hype.

This could well be his breakthrough season after making two cameo appearances in the closing stages of last season.

With the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard leaving, Garnacho could get his chance next season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is known for his belief in academy graduates.

The Spain-born Argentine youth international, however, could face competition from Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo. Both the young wingers are set to return from their loan spells from Alaves and Rangers, respectively.

Erik ten Hag has a monumental job in his hands at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has a massive job on his hands to take Manchester United back to their past glory. With the squad they possess, it will take time and a lot of patience if the Red Devils have to challenge their rivals in the near future.

Manchester United do have some talented youngsters like Garnacho, Diallo, Pellistri, James Garner, Charlie McNeil, Shola Shoretire, and Hannibal Mejbri in their ranks.

Erik ten Hag did a phenomenal job at Ajax with a golden generation of young players and could very well repeat the trick at Old Trafford.

