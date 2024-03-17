WATCH: Marcus Rashford misses golden chance for Manchester United vs Liverpool in the final minute of FA Cup clash

Marcus Rashford missed a massive chance to win the ongoing FA Cup tie against Liverpool for Manchester United with the last kick in normal time. The Englishman was found inside the box with a beautiful ball by Christian Eriksen over the Reds' defense, but the forward put his shot just wide.

Watch the miss from Rashford here:

The miss from Rashford saw the match go into extra time. His teammate Andre Onana, along with Benni McCarthy and Steve McClaren from the coaching staff, were seen consoling the England international at the break.

The match was tied 2-2 after Antony scored late in the second half to level things up for the Red Devils. Manchester United grabbed the lead early via Scott McTominay, but a quick-fire double for Liverpool from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah at the end of the first half saw Jurgen Klopp's side take the lead.

The match at was level at 2-2 in the first half of extra time at the time of writing.

Manchester United have no plans to sell Marcus Rashford

Erik ten Hag has dismissed reports that Manchester United will consider offers for Marcus Rashford. He stated that the forward is a key part of their project at Old Trafford and said (via The Guardian):

"He should be part of this project. It is not a subject we talk about. We did not sign him last season for five years with the intention to sell him now."

PSG are reported to be interested in signing the Englishman this summer as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona are also said to be keeping tabs on the forward.