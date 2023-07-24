"Watch him miss the next five months" "Surprise surprise" - Liverpool fans fear the worst as new signing misses Greuther Fürth game due to injury

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their concern as new signing Dominik Szoboszlai misses the Reds' pre-season game against Greuther Furth on Monday (July 24) due to injury.

The Premier League giants kicked off their pre-season with a 4-2 win against German second-division club Karlsuher last week. They hope to continue their preparations with a victory over Furth at the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer Stadium on Monday.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Liverpool have announced their starting lineup and squad for the game. Fans were quick to notice that Szoboszlai, who joined the club from RB Leipzig for £60 million earlier this month, was missing from the teamsheet.

The Hungary international started in the Merseyside-based club's win against Karlsuher last week. However, he has been left out of the squad to face Furth as a precaution after rolling his ankle in training, according to journalist David Lynch.

Despite Szoboszlai's injury being minor, fans are concerned that he will be sidelined for an extended period of time. Many supporters took to social media to express their concern, with one tweeting:

"Watch him miss the next five months as a precaution."

"Surprise surprise, that LFC medical team needs to be investigated."

~ @TheLfcKop @dmlynchlfc @TheAnfieldTalk Ffs not rolling his ankle. That injury is far from minor. He's gonna feel discomfort in his ankles even when playing in 2 months

Kvng_Dave @OfficialDave21 @LFC Szoboszlai might just be the next Keita

We defo be playing Takeshi Castle in training! Szoboszlai has missed 1 game in 2 seasons through injury.. joins Liverpool and misses his 2nd game

Apart from Szoboszlai, Caoimhin Kelleher, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are other notable absentees. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are also not a part of Jurgen Klopp's squad as the pair edge closer to sealing a move to Saudi Arabia.

How did Dominik Szoboszlai fare for Liverpool against Karlsuher?

Dominik Szoboszlai started alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bobby Clark for Liverpool against Karluher. In possession, the Hungarian operated as the left-sided No. 10 in Jurgen Klopp's 3-box-3 setup. He got 45 minutes under his belt before being replaced at half-time.

Szoboszlai had 49 touches of the ball but conceded possession only thrice. The 22-year-old also completed 44 passes with 96% accuracy. The former RB Leipzig star played four long balls with 100% accuracy as well. He, though, did not contribute much in defense and attack.

Liverpool will be hopeful that Szoboszlai's injury is not serious and that he can return to action soon. It is worth noting that they fly to Singapore after the game against Furth. The Premier League giants are scheduled to face Leicester and Bayern Munich in the Asian country before returning to England for further friendlies.