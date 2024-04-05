WATCH: Mo Salah's reaction after getting substituted in Liverpool's PL clash against Sheffield United goes viral

The cameras caught Mohamed Salah's response to being replaced during Liverpool's Premier League match against Sheffield United on Thursday, and the moment has gone viral.

Harvey Elliott came in for Mohamed Salah on the hour during a tight encounter at Anfield, as both sides were tied at 1-1 and the hosts were looking for a goal. It was an unexpected call from Jurgen Klopp, as the German tactician has always trusted the Egyptian winger to find that final ball and secure the win.

In the video below, Salah can be seen with an indication of his dissatisfaction, as he left the field while slightly shaking his head:

Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool the lead early in the game, but Connor Bradley's own goal allowed Sheffield United to tie the score. Salah seemed obviously disappointed to be replaced, but 17 minutes after the change, Alexis Mac Allister scored a piledriver, giving the Reds a lead once more. In the final minutes of the game, Cody Gakpo added one more to seal the deal.

Liverpool needed this win badly as they fought to remain in the race for the Premier League title, closely tied in top three with Manchester City and Arsenal. However, Salah won't be too pleased that he was unable to provide the win for the Reds when they needed it the most.

Jurgen Klopp is pleased with Liverpool's win over Sheffield

Jurgen Klopp spoke with the BBC on the team's performance after they secured a 3-1 win over the Blades in front of their fans at Anfield. Even if the quality of the game wasn't at is best, as they struggled to find the winning goal for some time, Klopp praised his team's mentality and tenacity:

"We had to dig very deep, but that is normal. Our attitude was good, the football was not great in a lot of moments. We saw how quick passes can change the game after 60 minutes, Robertson down the line, bam bam bam. Then Macca's goal was the complete game changer, and it's a wonderful goal for 3-1 as well. The first goal, Darwin does it by himself."

He also evaluated Sheffield United's performance, noting:

"They could have scored after 20 seconds, Caoimhin [Kelleher] makes a great save. Sheffield United played how they wanted for 90 minutes. It is difficult, but we could do better, and we did to get the win."

Liverpool now have to prepare for their next outing against Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend. After that, they will return to the Europa League, which they will be looking to win as Jurgen Klopp's final trophy at the club.

