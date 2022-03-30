Watch: Mohamed Salah skies penalty for Egypt after being marred by lasers pointed to his face 

Senegal will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a 3-1 win over Egypt on penalties as Mohamed Salah missed his penalty.

The two-legged tie was delicately poised at 1-1 on aggregate following Hamdi Fathi's fourth-minute own goal in the second leg. It then went to a penalty shootout that echoed back memories of the Africa Cup of Nations final in February.

Senegal triumphed then, with Sadio Mane hitting the decisive penalty for the The Lions of Teranga. However, his Liverpool colleague's miss is the huge talking point following Tuesday's (29 March) game.

The Liverpool forward sent his penalty high over the bar and you can watch the demoralizing miss below:

There will be much debate over the lasers pointed at the Egyptians that can visibly be seen being shone upon Salah. His huge miss means Egypt will not head to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup this winter.

The Egypt captain watched on as Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng and Mane all dispatched their spot-kicks to send Senegal through.

The same old story for Egypt and Mohamed Salah

Senegal once again triumph over Egypt in contentious fashion on Tuesday night

Senegal were the better team for most of Tuesday's second-leg tie. It was somewhat of a reoccurring nightmare for Salah and his team as they once again lost out in a penalty shootout.

The Egyptians made it to the FIFA World Cup 2018 four years ago, bowing out in the group stages. They were eyeing yet another venture on international football's world stage but that will not be happening.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane and Senegal will go to the World Cup as African Cup of Nations holders. They will look to progress further than the group stages, having just been pipped to second-place by Japan in 2018 in their group.

Their first-leg defeat to Egypt last Friday was their first defeat in 14 international matches. Hence, oppositions will be weary of their threat once the World Cup comes around later this year.

For Mane and Salah, attention will turn to their club endeavors as Liverpool continue their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

They face Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. They are are locked in battle with Pep Guardiola's men for the Premier League title as well.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his Egyptian forward quickly bounces back from a huge setback.

