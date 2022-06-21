WATCH: New Arsenal star refuses to sign autograph for fan wearing Tottenham shirt

New Arsenal signing Matt Turner has already won the hearts of the Gunners faithful while saying goodbye to fans after his final game for New England Revolution.

The United States international appeared to refuse to sign an autograph for a fan wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

The goalkeeper was happy enough to sign autographs for the fans but refused a fan who was wearing a Spurs shirt.

As Turner approached the supporter, he quickly backed away and said,

"Oh no, that's disgusting, that's disgusting", while pointing towards the top.

Here is a video of the incident which has gone viral-

New England Revolution @NERevolution I think he’ll fit in just fine on his side of North London I think he’ll fit in just fine on his side of North London 🔴⚪️😉 https://t.co/pDzmYRACk0

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal agreed a deal to sign the goalkeeper from MLS side New England Revolution back in February. The 27-year-old is set to join his new teammates at the end of this month.

As per The Daily Mail, Turner will join Arsenal as a direct replacement for German international keeper Bernd Leno, who looks set for an exit from the Emirates.

Leno started the last season as the first-choice between the sticks but saw himself dropped down the pecking order following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale.

Turner is expected to provide solid competition for Ramsdale, who enjoyed a sensational debut campaign for Mikel Arteta's side.

Turner could prove to be a brilliant deputy for Ramsdale at the Emirates thanks to his attitude and experience at the highest level.

The 27-year-old has been capped 18 times for the United States till date and has already vowed to push Aaron Ramsdale for the number 1 shirt, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Arsenal have had a fantastic start to the transfer window but there is still plenty of work to be done

Arsenal have enjoyed quite a solid start to the transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks desperate to add more quality and depth to his side.

Apart from Matt Turner, the Gunners have also officially confirmed the signing of 19-year-old forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

Gooner Chris @ArsenalN7 Matt Turner has always been a Gooner Matt Turner has always been a Gooner 🇺🇸 Matt Turner has always been a Gooner https://t.co/H14MOSOtPx

Mikel Arteta's side have also officially tied Eddie Nketiah down on a long-term deal. They are yet to unveil Fabio Vieira as a new signing but Football.London has reported that the deal has been confirmed by the Premier League.

The north London giants are expected to make a few more signings during the remainder of the transfer window.

