WATCH: Neymar silences rival fans with Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after he scores incredible Olimpico goal from corner kick for Santos

Santos star Neymar pulled out a celebration from Cristiano Ronaldo's catalog after scoring an incredible goal for his side against Inter de Limeira. The Brazil international silenced the opposition fans, who took every opportunity to boo him, with his second goal for the club.

Ad

Neymar was the recipient of loud boos from the Inter de Limeira fans as he prepared to take a corner-kick for his side. In response, the 33-year-old urged them to boo louder before curling an inch-perfect effort that went in off the upright from the same corner. He then sat on the advertising boards in a manner reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's in the past to celebrate his incredible effort.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The former Al-Hilal star has continued his resurgence in his native Brazil, having moved there in January to find his rhythm again. He earlier scored and assisted his first goals since returning to the club against Agua Santa in the Paulista A1 on February 17th.

In the game against Inter de Limeira, the former Barcelona man achieved a feat that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi have achieved throughout their careers. His Olimpico goal, directly from a corner kick, saw him emulate the likes of Angel Di Maria, Matheus Cunha, and Heung-Min Son, who have done the same in recent times.

Ad

Santos claimed a convincing 3-0 win over Inter de Limeira to move to the summit of Paulista A1. Neymar assisted Tiquinho Soares to score the opener with a header from a corner-kick and assisted the striker to score another goal from a corner-kick. All three goals for Santos were scored in 23 minutes in the first half.

Manchester City star names Real Madrid flop in same category as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Lionel Messi

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has named former teammate Eden Hazard as one of the best players of his generation. The Belgium international pointed out that his compatriot could sit at the same table as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

Ad

De Bruyne spoke in an interview about the qualities possessed by former Chelsea star Hazard that made him so good. He pointed out that the retired forward was behind only Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar in his generation.

“For me, it has to be Eden. I think, talent-wise, he’s probably like top-five in the world behind Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar. Eden on his day was so, so good. His quality in one-on-one, his dribbling, he never seemed to care, he was just playing football. I played with him since we were both 16 and he’s a really nice guy too.”

Eden Hazard was widely regarded as the best player in the Premier League for many years, leading Chelsea to multiple triumphs. He moved to Real Madrid in 2019 and saw his spell there plagued by injuries, and retired from the game in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback