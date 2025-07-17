WATCH: Neymar tries to nutmeg Flamengo coach Filipe Luis mid-game, heart-warming reaction follows

Santos superstar Neymar attempted to nutmeg Flamengo coach Filipe Luis during a recent game, which led to a heart-warming reaction. The two superpowers of Brazilian football locked horns at the Urbano Caldeira on Wednesday, July 16, in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Interestingly, the 33-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute to secure a 1-0 win for his team. In the process, Flamengo suffered their second defeat in the league this season.

However, the talking point of the game came during an unexpected encounter between Neymar and his former national teammate, Filipe Luis. After the ball had gone out of play, the Santos man picked it up and tried to nutmeg the Flamengo coach, who was standing by the sidelines.

His effort, however, wasn't successful and he playfully tried to run away from Filipe Luis. However, the two former teammates soon embraced and shared a brief message. Watch the video here:

Despite the defeat, Flamengo continue to sit at the top of the league table after 13 games, tied on points with Cruzeiro, but with a superior goal difference. Filipe Luis' team have won eight games in the league, scoring 26 goals and conceding just five. Santos, meanwhile, are 13th in the Brasileiro Serie A.

What did Filipe Luis say about Neymar after the game?

Filipe Luis

Filipe Luis lavished praise on Neymar following his heroics against Flamengo this week. The former Barcelona forward moved to Santos after parting ways with Al-Hilal in January this year and has since registered four goals and three assists from 13 appearances.

Speaking after Wednesday's game, Filipe Luis insisted that he has a close relationship with his countryman.

“Everyone knows his quality, how important he is for our football. Today I saw Neymar at Serie A physical level. We saw him in duels, in his repositioning, defending and pressuring our defenders, which he had not been doing before our break,” said Filipe Luis.

He continued:

“He is an extraordinary player, a great friend, and a former teammate. I have a very close and good friendship with him. It’s a privilege for Brazilian football that he is here again. It’s a shame he managed to decide the game for Santos. He is a decisive player, always making a dangerous, effective play or leaving a teammate one-on-one with the goal.”

Filipe Luis and Neymar have played together 28 times for Brazil, winning 21 games and losing just twice.

