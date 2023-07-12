WATCH: Noam Emeran breaks deadlock for Manchester United against Leeds as Red Devils open pre-season account

Manchester United earned a 2-0 win against Leeds United in their pre-season friendly. Noam Emeran broke the deadlock for the Red Devils in the 67th minute.

Emeran, 20, scored with a calmly taken left-footed effort. He found himself in space after being played through on goal. The youngster showed composure and calmness to find the back of the net in a clinical manner.

Apart from Emeran, Joe Hugill got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils. A few big names took the field for Manchester United as well.

Lisandro Martinez returned to action after a prolonged absence due to a broken metatarsal. The Argentine partnered Raphael Varane at the heart of defence in the starting lineup.

Mason Mount also played his first game for the Red Devils. The Englishman came close to scoring, but his lobbed effort from distance landed on the roof of the Leeds net.

Manchester United vs Leeds United: Noam Emeran's game by the numbers

Noam Emeran came on as a 46th minute substitute for Amad Dialo during Manchester United's 2-0 pre-season win against Leeds United. The striker was impressive during the game.

Apart from his goal, Emeran bagged an assist, too. He also completed four dribbles against Leeds. Emeran made 15 passes, including three key passes against Leeds United. He created one big chance and won six ground duels, too. Overall, it was a fabulous display from the youngster for as long as he was on the pitch.

Emeran, a French player, has represented the Red Devils' youth side at various age levels. He has registered 12 goals and provided eight assists for the club as well. Given his recent display, Emeran could become a part off the senior team as well if he can keep up his pre-season form.

