WATCH: Panama players spotted taking pictures with Lionel Messi after 2-0 loss vs Argentina

A number of Panama players were spotted taking pictures with Lionel Messi following their team's 2-0 friendly loss against Argentina earlier today (24 March).

The two teams met at El Monumental in what was La Albiceleste's first game since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi put on a show with two incredulous free-kicks in the second half.

The first one, taken 12 minutes from time, hit the bar and fell into Thiago Almada's path, who scored to make it 1-0 on the night. Right on the stroke of full-time, Messi got his goal with a perfectly-placed free-kick.

Panama players didn't seem to mind the friendly defeat at the hands of the world champions. A number of them were seen smiling and having their photos taken with Messi on the pitch after full-time, including Edgardo Isaac Farina Wynter (#4) and Ivan Anderson (#2).

A video of the post-match proceedings involving the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker and his opponents can be viewed in the Tweet below, via BT Sport.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Everyone wanted a photo with Lionel Messi 📸 Everyone wanted a photo with Lionel Messi 📸 https://t.co/NAwfGPQQwj

For many Panama players, this could have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the pitch with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. After all, this was just the second time in his storied career that he played against Los Canaleros.

The first meeting came at the 2016 Copa America Centenario, where Messi scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 group-stage win. Argentina went all the way to the final but lost to Chile on penalties.

Lionel Messi sends emotional message to Argentina fans after Panama win

Argentina got the chance to celebrate their 2022 FIFA World Cup in the stands with their fans after the 2-0 win against Panama.

Being the leader and the talisman of the victorious Argentine side in Qatar, Lionel Messi was the center of attention in El Monumental. Addressing the fans after the full-time whistle with a microphone in his hand, the former Barcelona forward said on TyC Sports (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk):

"I always dreamed of this moment and to celebrate with you. With my country, Argentina. I don't want to forget all the teammates I had before because we also did everything possible to get it. Let's enjoy the third star."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi: “I always dreamed of this moment and to celebrate with you. With my country, Argentina. I don't want to forget all the teammates I had before because we also did everything possible to get it. Let's enjoy the third star.” 🗣️ Leo Messi: “I always dreamed of this moment and to celebrate with you. With my country, Argentina. I don't want to forget all the teammates I had before because we also did everything possible to get it. Let's enjoy the third star.” 🗣️🇦🇷 https://t.co/0TrpqVRLVc

It was Lionel Messi's fifth and likely final try at winning the World Cup. He has, however, shown no signs of slowing down on the pitch and there is still a possibility that he will feature in the 2026 edition as a player.

Messi won the Golden Ball for his displays in Qatar and followed it up by winning the 2022 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award last month.

Poll : 0 votes