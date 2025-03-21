 WATCH: Panama star rushes to hug Thierry Henry after scoring stoppage-time winner to beat USMNT in CONCACAF Nations League semi-final

Panama star Cecilio Waterman ran towards Thierry Henry after scoring in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against USMNT on Thursday night (March 20).

After beating Costa Rica 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, Panama booked themselves a spot in the semis against the reigning champions. Neither side could break the deadlock during the regulation 90 as the match seemed headed for a stalemate in normal time.

However, Waterman's stoppage-time heroics turned things around for Panama. Adalberto Carrasquilla passed the ball to Waterman on the right and the 33-year-old striker slotted it into the bottom left corner (90+4'), scoring the match-winner.

After producing a historic moment for his country, Waterman jumped over the advertising board and rushed onto a broadcasting stage to hug his idol, Thierry Henry, as can be seen in the video below.

He could be heard shouting at the Arsenal legend:

"You are my idol"

Following their triumph over USMNT, Panama are set to face Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final on March 23.

Panama star opens up about match-winning heroics against USMNT in CONCACAF Nations League semi-final

Speaking to the media after the game, Cecilio Waterman opened up about his match-winning goal and the opportunity to celebrate it with his idol, Thierry Henry.

Waterman admitted this moment was different from any other he had ever experienced in his career. He said (via ESPN):

"Many good things have happened to me in my career, but this one is different. This one was incredible."

Panama's victory over the US in this year's CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals represents their third straight win against them in competitive matches. Panama have defeated USMNT in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals and the 2024 Copa America group stages.

Waterman added:

"This is the third time we have been in this position. This time, we want to give that gift to Panama. We want to achieve something for them, for Central America."

