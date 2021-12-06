WATCH – Peter Drury’s viral commentary for Cristiano Ronaldo’s 801st career goal in Manchester United win over Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 801st goal of his professional career during Manchester United’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Arsenal. Noted commentator Peter Drury was at his entertaining best while describing that goal.

The victory meant caretaker manager Michael Carrick ended his unbeaten stint with a victory. Manchester United started the game in disastrous fashion as Fred stepped on David De Gea’s foot during an Arsenal corner in the 13th minute. The ball made its way to Emile Smith-Row outside the box, who slammed it into an unguarded net.

Bruno Fernandes hit back in the 44th minute, levelling proceedings for the hosts. United started the second half brightly, with Cristiano Ronaldo putting them ahead in the 52nd minute with his 800th career goal. The lead was short-lived, though, as Martin Odegaard restored parity with a left-footed finish.

However, Odegaard then slammed Fred to the ground inside the Arsenal box. Ronaldo stepped up to score the winner, his 801st career goal. Peter Drury was at his iconic best, as one would expect:

“It is a Manchester United penalty. Martin Odegaard, no sooner had he equalised at one end, than he rendered them vulnerable at the other. And Cristiano Ronaldo, has already laid claim to the ball. 800 and counting."

"They trailed; they led; they lost that lead. They look again to Cristiano Ronaldo, in front of the Stretford end, where he is at home. Ronaldo clutters it in!”

Three days after Arsenal scrap, Manchester United looked like a different team

Manchester United has now won their last two Premier League games. The match against Arsenal provided a brilliant advertisement for English football, but not for either of the clubs. United looked vulnerable in defence, did not control the ball for large parts of the game, and had to score thrice to confirm victory.

Against Crystal Palace, Manchester United produced one of their best performances in a long time. They scored just once, but have not played better as a unit this season. Ralf Rangnick’s pressing system was on full display, which started with a very high defensive line.

What an impact Ralf Rangnick has made already! 📈 Manchester United won possession in the final third 12 times vs. Crystal Palace.That’s the most they’ve done so in a Premier League match since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.What an impact Ralf Rangnick has made already! 📈 https://t.co/z1rigMRwnb

That shrunk the space for Crystal Palace to hold the ball, allowing Manchester United attackers to swarm into the final third. United relied on quick interchange of passes, switch of wings and an abundance of quality in their attack to dominate Palace on the night.

The same team that played against Arsenal started against Palace too. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford merely swapped wings. After the game, interim manager Ralf Rangnick spoke about the importance of sticking to the club’s DNA, and was full of praise for multiple stars.

While the rebuilding job has only begun, the German is already saying the right things. The team looks to be heading in the right direction, which augurs well for United’s hopes of salvaging what looked like a lost season.

