WATCH: Phil Jones taps Manchester United badge and leaves the pitch in tears as fans chant his name after Wolves defeat

Manchester United defender Phil Jones was moved to tears following his first appearance in nearly two years. With both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof injured, and Eric Bailly on international duty with Ivory Coast, the Englishman started at the heart of the Red Devils' defense in the 1-0 loss against Wolves.

Despite the loss, Jones was one of the only bright spots for Manchester United on the night. The Englishman put in a solid performance at the back and was cheered off the pitch at full-time.

The reception that the Manchester United fans gave him after the final whistle made Jones visibly emotional as the Englishman was brought to tears. The club's official Twitter account posted a video of the defender's reaction to the crowd singing his name after full time, with the caption:

"A milestone that's been 712 days in the making. It meant so much to Phil #MUFC"

Manchester United @ManUtd



It meant so much to Phil



#MUFC A milestone that's been 712 days in the making.It meant so much to Phil A milestone that's been 712 days in the making.It meant so much to Phil ❤️#MUFC https://t.co/Kd7H7fyedE

Jones last featured for Manchester United in an FA Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers back in January 2020. The Englishman fell down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to loss of form and injuries. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to re-establish himself into the team under Rangnick this season.

"So I just want to say to Phil Jones, keep going" - Luke Shaw on Jones' Manchester United return

Jones in action for Manchester United

Jones' Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw also heaped praise on his compatriot following his performance against Wolves. He said:

"Phil Jones should be proud of himself. I think he’s been criticised for a number of years constantly, people always getting at him but he’s stuck by it, he’s so professional, trains so hard and he got his chance tonight and I think he was phenomenal."

"I think he needs a lot of respect for that tonight because he was out for over a year and this is really his first big game back and he was exceptional. I’m obviously very happy for him for what he’s been through and he’s a really good lad and he deserves it. So I just want to say to Phil Jones, keep going."

FIVE @FIVEUK



Except Phil Jones, game face on after his long absence… and what a shift he put in last night Body language said it all before Kick off against Wolves 🤔Except Phil Jones, game face on after his long absence… and what a shift he put in last night Body language said it all before Kick off against Wolves 🤔 Except Phil Jones, game face on after his long absence… and what a shift he put in last night 💪 https://t.co/cZRuI1KbaX

Edited by Ashwin