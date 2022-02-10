WATCH: Philippe Coutinho's brilliant goal and 2 assists as Aston Villa play out 3-3 thriller against Leeds United 

Philippe Coutinho was unstoppable in Aston Villa's 3-3 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Brazilian playmaker was involved in all three of Villa's goals, in one of the best individual first-half performances in the Premier League this season. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder scored once and provided two assists in the first 45 minutes of the game.

Following an early goal for Leeds in the ninth minute, the former Barcelona star turned the game on its head. He scored Villa's equaliser at the half-hour mark. Matty Cash found the Brazilian with a low cross, which Coutinho controlled before slotting past Meslier on the turn. The 29-year-old attacker then provided two assists to Jacob Ramsey with clinical through balls.

Highlights of Coutinho's outstanding performance can be viewed below:

…and there's a buy option available for €40m in June. Steven Gerrard, loving Coutinho: "If you don't like watching Philippe Coutinho then you should stop watching football because that (performance) was absolutely beautiful".

However, it wasn't all rosy for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. Leeds spoiled the party at Villa Park by scoring two goals either side of the break to claim a point. Former Manchester United winger Daniel James had a similar impact Coutinho had on the night.

The Welsh winger scored twice in the first half to help Marcelo Bielsa's side salvage a point. The 24-year-old winger scored the game's opener with a powerful shot across Emiliano Martinez. James then scored his second before half-time, heading the ball from close range.

With Villa leading 3-2 at half-time, Diego Llorente equalised for Leeds in the 63rd minute as the visitors left Villa Park with a point.

Philippe Coutinho has made a bright start to life at Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho arrived on loan from Barcelona till the end of the season. However, Villa have an option to make the deal permanent for a fee of £33 million in the summer.

Coutinho has made a positive start to life under Steven Gerrard. The former Liverpool star has scored two goals and provided two assists in three league games.

The 29-year-old playmaker is one of several star players Villa signed in the January transfer window to bolster their squad. Apart from the Brazilian, Villa also signed Lucas Digne, Callum Chambers and Robin Olsen.

Aston Villa are currently 11th in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 27 points from 22 games.

