WATCH: Philippe Coutinho scores stunning goal as Brazil beat Paraguay 4-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Philippe Coutinho scored a sublime goal from outside the box as Brazil cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Brazil took the lead in the first half through Leeds United star Raphinha. The Selecao had to wait until the 62nd minute to score their second goal. However, it was worth the wait as Coutinho curled the ball past Paraguayan goalkeeper Antony Silva after receiving a pass from defender Marquinhos.

You can watch Philippe Coutinho's goal below:

Coutinho was synonymous with goals from outside the area when he played for Liverpool in the Premier League. The playmaker scored some great goals for the Reds against Arsenal, Southampton and Everton, to name a few.

The Aston Villa star's goal brought new energy to the Brazilian team as they scored two late goals to complete a 4-0 win. The other goalscorers were Ajax forward Antony and Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

It is worth mentioning that Brazil have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar alongside rivals Argentina. The five-time World Cup winners are at the top of the CONMEBOL qualification table with 39 points from 15 matches.

Coutinho, meanwhile, scored his second World Cup Qualifiers goal of the campaign. In total, the 29-year-old has scored 19 goals for Brazil in 65 caps.

Philippe Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona in the January transfer window

Coutinho scored a goal on his Aston Villa debut

Barcelona decided to loan out Philippe Coutinho to Premier League side Aston Villa in the January transfer window. By moving to Villa Park, the playmaker reunited with Steven Gerrard, with whom he played whilst at Liverpool.

Barcelona are currently in the midst of financial turmoil. This forced the club to offload Coutinho as he was earning an extremely high wage. According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa do have a chance to make the loan move permanent for a fee of £33 million in the summer of 2022.

The attacking midfielder had a debut to remember for Aston Villa. The Barcelona loanee started the game against Manchester United on the bench but had an immediate impact. He scored a late equalizer to deny the Red Devils all three points on the night.

Aston Villa had a relatively successful January transfer window. Steven Gerrard's side have also signed Callum Chambers, Lucas Digne and Robin Olsen as they look to finish in the top half of the Premier League.

