Watch: Pitch invader mimics iconic Cristiano-Marcelo celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo, video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo was mimicked by a pitch invader during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday (June 17).

Selecao das Quinas beat Bosnia 3-0 at the Estadio da Luz, with Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes (2) on target. Roberto Martinez's men remain perfect in Group J, with three wins in three.

However, a fan invaded the pitch during Portugal's victory and headed straight for Cristiano Ronaldo. He waved a Portuguese flag around before falling to the floor in front of the iconic forward. He then hugged the 38-year-old before the pair produced a memorable moment.

Ronaldo and the pitch invader put together his and former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo's famous Siuu celebration. He headed off after security came to collect him, waving the Portuguese flag around.

Some fans will be remiss to have thought that the fan was YouTuber IShowSpeed who was at the game. However, it turns out it wasn't but the internet sensation did meet and produce the same celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo after the game.

You can watch the fan and Ronaldo's exchange below:

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol A fan picking up Cristiano Ronaldo and then proceeds to do the Siiuuu with him A fan picking up Cristiano Ronaldo and then proceeds to do the Siiuuu with him 😂 https://t.co/4PoGHGc3Cx

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes as Portugal comfortably beat Bosnia. He failed to get on the scoresheet but did impress up top with two key passes and one big chance created.

The Al Nassr forward will next be in action when Selecao travel to Laugardalsvöllur to face Iceland on Tuesday (June 20). He will be looking to add to 122 goals he has bagged in 198 international games.

Roberto Martinez claims Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi Arabia can help Portugal

Martinez was full of praise for Ronaldo.

Martinez has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League benefits the Portuguese national team. The iconic forward has been at Mrsool Park since January, leaving Europe for the first time in his club career.

The Selecao das Quinas boss reckons playing for a non-European club can be an advantage. He also lavished praise on his captain, saying (via GOAL):

"Playing in a non-European club is sometimes an advantage when playing in the national team. We have three ways of analysing a player: individual quality, experience and commitment."

He added:

"Cristiano's commitment is complete. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football. He has played 198 matches for the national team."

Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 19 games since joining Al Nassr. He is still turning back the years for club and country.

