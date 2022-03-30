Watch: Portugal fans respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s rallying cry with passionate rendition of national anthem 

Having been stirred on by captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Playoff against North Macedonia, Portugal fans passionately bellowed out the national anthem.

Their skipper had tasked the Portuguese fans with being the team's 12th man ahead of Tuesday's Playoff final and they did not disappoint.

The Estádio do Dragão came unglued once the national anthem finished with many still singing their hearts out.

You can watch the passionate scenes below:

Julián Capera @JulianCaperaB Y así se entonó el himno de Portugal, tal como pidió Cristiano Ronaldo.



: @caioblois



https://t.co/qwDqzHKWl1 Julián Capera @JulianCaperaB “Sería hermoso que suene el himno nacional, pare la música y luego todos cantemos para mostrar las ganas, la energía y el positivismo. Estoy seguro de que si la afición nos apoya como el jueves ante Turquía, ganaremos el partido”: CR7 líder en estado puro. “Sería hermoso que suene el himno nacional, pare la música y luego todos cantemos para mostrar las ganas, la energía y el positivismo. Estoy seguro de que si la afición nos apoya como el jueves ante Turquía, ganaremos el partido”: CR7 líder en estado puro. https://t.co/QT7h8spjll Y así se entonó el himno de Portugal, tal como pidió Cristiano Ronaldo.https://t.co/qwDqzHKWl1 twitter.com/JulianCaperaB/… 🇵🇹🎶 Y así se entonó el himno de Portugal, tal como pidió Cristiano Ronaldo. 🎥: @caioblois https://t.co/qwDqzHKWl1 twitter.com/JulianCaperaB/…

Ronaldo's Portugal are looking to overcome a North Macedonia side that has done the unthinkable and beaten European Champions Italy on their way to the final.

They go into Tuesday's game as favorites but will be weary of the threat the North Macedonia side pose having beaten Roberto Mancini's men in the previous round.

This could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of World Cup glory

Ronaldo will be eyeing more glory should they advance tonight

"The one who will decide my future is me. If I want to play more, I play. If I don't want to, I don't play." - Ronaldo (BBC Sport)

Despite playing down rumors that the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be his last international tournament, at the age of 37 it seems likely. The Portuguese side are surprisingly having to go through the Playoff process despite being one of the strongest European international teams.

Alongside the legendary forward, they boast the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernado Silva and Ruben Dias in their ranks. Should they beat North Macedonia, they will be among the favorites to go on and win the tournament in Qatar later this year.

Ronaldo spoke passionately prior to Tuesday's game, showing how much it will mean to advance to the World Cup (via BBC Sport):

"I went to bed last night thinking that I want the stadium to shut down the music for our national anthem and let the fans sing it acapella to show our passion, our strength and union around the objective of reaching the World Cup."

He continued,

"For us, this game is a matter of life and death. There is a responsibility to win this game. For us, also a game of our lives. They have surprised [opponents] in many games but I believe they will not surprise us."

Portugal won the Euro 2016 but the Manchester United striker had to watch on from the sidelines after incurring an injury in the final. Perhaps he will get a fitting ending to his international career in Qatar.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian