WATCH: Premier League stars Christian Eriksen and Brandon Williams share heartwarming moment after being involved in on-field scuffle

During Premier League side Brentford's 3-1 win over relegation rivals Norwich City on Saturday, there was a heartwarming moment.

The two sides are invested in a huge relegation tussle, with their places in the Premier League under threat. Tension was in the air when Brandon Williams struggled with the Bees' newly signed star man Christian Eriksen.

Williams threw Eriksen to the ground, looking down at the Danish midfielder with anger, before realising who he had just battled with. The on-loan Manchester United full-back then embraced Eriksen with a hug, eliciting a smile from the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

Christian Eriksen has returned to action, much to the joy of all football fans, after a scary moment at the European Championship last year.

The 30-year-old Danish attacking midfielder collapsed in the game against Sweden following a cardiac arrest. He was thankfully resuscitated, and has been held in high esteem by fans following his recovery from the ordeal.

Christian Eriksen to ignite Brentford's form in the Premier League?

Eriksen could be key for Brentford in the latter stages of the season.

Before Saturday's game against Norwich, the Bees had been on a poor run of form in the Premier League.

The newly promoted side started their debut Premier League season well, beating giants Arsenal on the opening day. However, their form has nosedived recently, with the Bees having not won in eight games and dropping down the points table.

However, Saturday's win over fellow newcomers Norwich could be vital for Thomas Frank's side. Brentford now sit in 15th place, six points clear of 18th-placed Burnley.

Eriksen's experience could be vital as we enter the business end of the league season.

The midfielder played 226 games for Tottenham Hotspur in six seasons with the north London side. He scored 51 goals and contributed 67 assists, so he knows all about the pressure that comes late in the season.

The Bees have a huge clash with Burnley on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium. That could go a long way in determining the fate of Thomas Frank's side this season. They will look to build on the victory over Norwich, with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo back at their best.

