WATCH: Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos receives guard of honour and incredible tribute from fans ahead of final game

Toni Kroos received a rapturous ovation in his final home game as a Real Madrid player against Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday, May 25. The German recently announced that he will retire from club football at the end of the season.

The UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 will be the final club game of Kroos' career. The game against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu is his final home game for Los Blancos. He will retire after the Euro 2024 in his home country Germany.

Kroos was given the captain's armband for the game. He also received a guard of honor from his teammates, who wore shirts with Kroos' name and number (8). Fans gave the German a hero's ovation as he arrived on the pitch along with a big display.

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich and has since been a mainstay in the team's midfield. Kroos has made 463 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 28 goals and providing 98 assists.

Kroos has won 22 trophies with the club, including four UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles. He could take that tally to 23 if Carlo Ancelotti's team beat Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Toni Kroos' retirement

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Toni Kroos' decision to retire shows a man with courage. The German midfielder has decided to hang up the boots at the age of 34. The consensus notion is that he still has a few years left in him.

Ancelotti, however, completely respects Kroos' decision. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"Veteran players, legends, have to choose their destiny. Toni has made that decision and we have to respect it. We have to see him off as best as we can. I respect his decision, it's the decision of a man with balls, it's the reality."

Los Blancos have a set of players in their ranks who could potentially replace Kroos. Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler all have amazing potential. However, replacing Kroos won't be a cakewalk for anybody.