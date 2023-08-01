Watch: Real Madrid legend trolls Gerard Pique as he asks for Shakira's Waka Waka song at King's League party

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas trolled Gerard Pique by asking for Shakira's Waka Waka song to be played at the King's League party.

The Colombian pop star was in a relationship of over a decade with Pique before splitting up last year. The duo first met while recording the famous Waka Waka song during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

They got into a relationship after Pique won that edition of the World Cup with Spain and stayed together for over a decade. The pair have two children together, sons Milan and Sasha.

However, their break-up was a bitter affair and the pop-star has since thrown shades at her former partner by releasing a diss track with Bizzrap. Hence, Casillas' request during the recent King's League at his former teammate's expense could seem to be a funny act to some.

Casillas said during the party:

"We have to put the Waka Waka!"

Here's the video:

Shakira has moved to Miami along with her children Milan and Sasha since her break-up with Pique. Gerard Pique, founder of the King's League, meanwhile, is currently in a relationship with the 24-year-old Clara Chia Martin.

What Shakira said about having doubts over her relationship with Gerard Pique?

When Shakira and Gerard Pique started dating, the footballer had just won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain. He used to play for Barcelona at the time.

The Spaniard was at the peak of her fame and youth. That planted seeds of doubt in Shakira's mind over having a stealthy relationship with Pique. She said (via AS Tikitakas):

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, 10 years younger than me. Football player, handsome, with Playboy fame... He was crazy at that time.

"Right now, he is a great guy, but then, he was crazy, and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family. I never imagined that he was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more."

The pair, though, went on to have a long-term relationship that lasted more than a decade. Both Pique and Shakira were superstar entities in their professional fields, meaning fans had a never-ending interest in the couple's personal life.