WATCH: Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale hits outrageous free-kick from distance to give Wales lead against Austria in World Cup playoff

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale has produced a moment of absolute brilliance to give Wales the lead against Austria in their 2022 World Cup playoff semi-final. The 32-year-old hammered his shot into the top corner, with the ball dipping right at the end to leave Heinz Linder in goal for Austria with no chance.

Harry Wilson was fouled around 20 yards away from the goal and Bale stepped up to bury his free-kick with enviable precision and power. It was a perfect throwback moment for the forward, who has endured a remarkable fall from grace at Real Madrid.

Despite winning 14 trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, Bale doesn't get enough credit. The Welshman is still pocketing a huge salary and continues to burn a hole in the club's finances due to his lack of involvement.

Bale has featured in just five games for Real Madrid all season and has a contract that runs out at the end of the ongoing campaign. He is expected to move on as a free agent in the summer.

Could Premier League be the next destination for Gareth Bale after leaving Real Madrid?

Notably, Gareth Bale spent last season on loan at Tottenham. He ended up scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Although he is a shadow of his former self, Bale might still have a few potential suitors in the Premier League.

In addition to Tottenham, the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa certainly have the ambition to offer him a swansong in the English top-flight. However, Gareth Bale will almost definitely have to take a pay-cut if he wants to join any of the aforementioned clubs.

