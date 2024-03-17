WATCH: Real Madrid star Arda Guler nearly scores from the half-way line in 4-2 win over Osasuna

Real Madrid star Arda Guler almost scored an audacious goal during their 4-2 victory against Osasuna away from home. The Spanish giants extended their lead atop the Spanish La Liga standings to 10 points with the win, as Girona fell to a defeat.

Despite a goalscoring performance last time out against Celta Vigo, Guler had to be content with a place on the substitutes' bench at El Sadar. Brahim Diaz began the match in midfield, as Jude Bellingham served the second of his two-game suspension.

Arda Guler had to watch on from the bench as his teammates dismantled Osasuna with ease, and only came off the bench in the 85th minute. The teenager was introduced in place of Vinicius Jr, with five minutes of regulation time left.

Guler nearly made a telling contribution with an audacious attempt with virtually the last kick of the game. After stealing the ball inside his own half, the 19-year-old saw the Osasuna goalkeeper way off his line, and attempted a shot looking to catch him out.

The former Fenerbahce man was unlucky to see his attempt come back off the crossbar with the goalkeeper clearly beaten. Experienced right-back Lucas Vazquez then fluffed his lines as he attempted to fire home the rebound.

Featuring only for the fifth time in La Liga this season, Arda Guler has had to be patient in his debut campaign in Spain. The youngster has struggled with injuries and the great form of his teammates, and has not played very much.

Vinicius Jr leads Real Madrid to comfortable win over Osasuna

Vinicius Jr was the star of the show for Real Madrid as they were dominant away from home, defeating Osasuna 4-2. The Brazilian star scored twice for Los Blancos to help them extend their lead atop the league standings.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring after only four minutes before Ante Budimir responded almost immediately for Osasuna. Dani Carvajal restored the visitors' lead in the 18th minute before Brahim Diaz scored in the second half.

Vinicius Jr completed his brace in the second period before Iker Munoz scored for Osasuna. Los Blancos held on for a win, extending their domestic unbeaten run to 23 games and opening up a healthy lead atop the standings.

Following a 1-0 win for Getafe over Girona, Real Madrid are ten points clear and will remain so until Barcelona face Atletico Madrid. A win for the Catalan side will see them close the gap to eight points.