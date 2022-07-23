WATCH: Roma fan proposes to girlfriend in front of Jose Mourinho

In a video that has gone viral on social media, an AS Roma fan proposed to his girlfriend in front of Jose Mourinho outside the club's training ground.

The couple were wearing Roma scarves around their necks as they waited for the Portuguese manager to exit the pitch. After meeting with Mourinho, they posed for a picture before the man made a special request. He asked for a minute of the manager's time and proceeded to get on his knees to ask his partner to marry him.

The 59-year-old manager and his staff may have been caught off guard at first but they applauded once the woman said yes. You can watch the video below:

This is a moment the two fans will cherish for years to come and one that the Roma boss won't be forgetting in a hurry. The former Manchester United boss took over as I Giallorossi's manager in May of 2021.

The Portuguese has done a solid job since then, leading the Romans to a sixth-placed finish last season and the UEFA Europa Conference League title. Roma beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the final to lift their first European title since their Inter-Cities Fairs Cup win in 1961.

The Italian outfit will undoubtedly aim to challenge for the league title next season. Juventus are no longer the force they used to be while Inter Milan and AC Milan don't seem insurmountable at the top.

The last time Roma won Serie A was all the way back in the 2000-01 season.

Jose Mourinho's Roma steps up pursuit of Manchester United defender Eric Bailly

According to the Mirror, AS Roma have accelerated their pursuit of Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly. The Italian club have already signed Paulo Dybala, Zeki Celik, Nemanja Matic, and Mile Svilar this summer.

The Ivory Coast international was the first player Mourinho signed when he took over at Old Trafford. However, his £34 million move from Villarreal has not gone according to plan.

Bailly has often found it impossible to get regular playing time with the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer will only decrease the 28-year-old defender's chances of being a regular starter. The Red Devils could be willing to let the player go for a fee just below £10 million.

Mourinho will know all about the defender from their time in Manchester. If he wants to sign Bailly for a second time, it could be because Portuguese manager sees some untapped potential in the player.

