WATCH: Romain Saiss tells Wolves team-mates 'Barcelona is finished' after Lionel Messi’s departure

In a video uploaded on the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ YouTube channel, defender Romain Saiss can be seen telling his teammates about Barcelona’s demise after Lionel Messi's departure. The clip has since gone viral on Twitter.

The video in question is a Christmas special that also features former Barcelona right-back Nelsen Semedo. Semedo and Saiss could be seen involved in a “Guess Who” game that leads to a hilarious argument between them about Barcelona.

In the video, Saiss can be seen claiming the following:

“My friend, why are you talking about Barcelona? My friend, Barcelona is finished. Messi’s gone. Everyone is gone from this club.”

In the background, multiple members of the Wolves staff could be heard laughing. While Barcelona fans will not be impressed by the clip, it is clear that the Wolves players and staff are just joking around and having some fun.

Barcelona fans have to be patient

Most Barcelona fans were well aware that the club will have to embark on a lengthy transition under new manager Xavi Hernandez. After Lionel Messi’s departure and the financial turmoil the club finds itself in, the Blaugrana have to turn to their roots again.

Recent Barcelona squads might have been reasonably successful domestically but did not dominate possession as they did in the late 2000s and early 2010s. But now, under Xavi Hernandez, the team is again dominating the ball, although their attacking output is not yet up to the mark.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #SevillaBarça The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #SevillaBarça https://t.co/0HZb80Yky2

Barcelona have a range of young stars who are expected to be the future of the club. Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Gavi, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez and Ansu Fati form a strong foundation of players who will only improve with time.

Xavi is also looking to bring in reinforcements, because along with nurturing young talent, Xavi's focus would also be to maintain a good mix of youth and experience.

Barcelona are a long way from winning the La Liga title this season and have also been knocked out of the Champions League. Under the circumstances, fans will have to be patient with their new manager, whose focus will be to win the Europa League while rebuilding a solid foundation for the future.

Edited by Prem Deshpande