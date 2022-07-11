Watch: Romeo Beckham scores direct free-kick to register his first-ever goal in MLS NEXT Pro

Romeo Beckham, son of former star footballer David Beckham, opened his account in the MLS NEXT Pro with a stunning free-kick goal. The 19-year old plays for Inter Miami's reserve side and was in action against the Orlando City B team at Osceola Heritage Park.

The junior Beckham joined his father's franchise last year and has since been playing for the reserve side. For his first goal in the MLS NEXT Pro, the winger rolled back the years to his father's time and successfully managed to 'bend it like Beckham'.

In the 84th minute, with Inter Miami leading 2-1, Romeo stepped up to take a long-range free-kick from the left side. With his right-footed attempt, the 19-year old managed to beat the goalkeeper on his right-side as the ball creeped into the bottom corner. The game finished 3-1 in favor of Inter Miami.

Although this was his very first goal in the MLS Next Pro League, he has been impressive with his playmaking abilities for Inter Miami's reserve side. He has provided seven assists so far in 14 appearances and could soon knock on the door of the senior side.

Romeo started his footballing journey at Premier League club Arsenal in 2014, but was released after just one year. He then shifted his focus to tennis, but eventually decided to return to football in 2021, joining his father's franchise. However, from what we have seen from Romeo in 2022, he does have the ability and technique to follow in his father's footsteps.

David Beckham names the one player he would trust with a last minute free-kick

The former Manchester United ace was one of the best free-kick experts in the business when he used to play. In fact, the 65 set-piece goals that he scored during his career make him the fifth-highest free-kick scorer (via The Sun) in football history.

Having been the first-choice set-piece taker for most teams he represented, it was certainly interesting when Beckham was asked who he would trust with a last-minute free kick. The Inter Miami co-owner was asked this question by former Red Devils teammate Gary Neville, via The Overlap.

Without any hesitation, the 47-year old suggested that Zinedine Zidane would be his man for the job. He said:

"Zidane, Zizou."

The French legend and the retired England international shared the dressing room at Real Madrid between 2003 and 2006.

