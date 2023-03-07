WATCH: Ronaldo Nazario cracks up Real Valladolid player with hilarious X-rated joke 

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario cracked up a Real Valladolid player with an X-rated joke. Goalkeeper Jordi Masip, who previously played for Barcelona, had his left arm in a sling due to an injury.

The former Brazil No. 9, who is now Valladolid's owner, told the goalkeeper:

“The w**** with the right (then).” (via Football Espana)

Valladolid are 14th in La Liga table with 27 points from 24 games. Ronaldo as a player, represented Spain's two biggest club teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He scored 47 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona. The legendary striker represented Real Madrid 177 times, scoring 103 goals and providing 35 assists.

Ronaldo's Real Valladolid's coach silences press room

Real Valladolid recently earned a 2-1 win over Espanyol with star defender Javi Sachez absent. Sanchez couldn't be a part of the team due to the birth of his child. Valladolid's coach Pacheta, known for his inspiring speeches, left the press room silent with his amazing speech. He said (via Football Espana):

“Some people have four, or five children, but the most normal thing is to have one or two. The boy had to go. The boy had doubts, ‘listen… boss…’ Go and be with your wife. Because in addition, you never know what can happen. And if something happens, you have to be there. And then the emotion, if they let you see the birth of your child… That… There’s nothing better in life. Here we win and lose, but the birth of life. That has no discussion, it doesn’t, and the boy has to go.”

He added:

"Game of football – very important. But another teammate played it, we won, the boy was with his wife… Everyone is happy, this is a matter of life."

Ronaldo has 82% ownership of Valladolid. The Brazilian legend is also the president of the club.

