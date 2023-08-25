WATCH: Sadio Mane looks baffled as he faces Al-Nassr teammate’s twin brother in Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fateh

Al-Nassr star Sadio Mane had a hilarious reaction after shaking hands with Al-Fateh's Qassem Lajami, the twin brother of the former's teammate, Ali Lajami.

Al-Alami were set to face Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium today (August 25). Sadio Mane and co. will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats against Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawoun to start their season.

Prior to the start of the game when both teams were shaking each other's hands, Sadio Mane had a hilarious moment. The 31-year-old shook Al Fateh's Qassem Lajami's hand, only for Mane to hilarious turn around for a split second with a baffled expression. This was because Qassem's twin brother, Ali, is Mane's Al-Nassr teammate.

The full video can be watched below:

Al-Nassr are currently beating Al-Fateh 2-0 at half-time. Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo have both scored to give the Knights of Najd a commanding lead.

Sadio Mane explains why he joined Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane shocked the footballing world when he signed with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr on August 1. Despite initially wanting to remain with Bayern Munich, the Bavarians made it clear that the Senegal skipper had no place in their squad after an underwhelming debut season.

The 31-year-old explained that former Liverpool teammates Roberto Firmino and Fabinho tried to convince him to join Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad initially, but he ultimately decided to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

He credited his mother for making the decision to move to Saudi Arabia an easier one. He said (via The National News):

“Since I had the opportunity I spoke to my family, and they were happiest of course because it is a Muslim country. My mum especially encouraged me to go. My mum is Muslim like me, she was the first to vote for me to go there and my whole family was excited for me to come here so it was not hard – it is important to my faith. I am pleased to be part of this project and to make it go forward, we have a bright future ahead.”

Mane also admitted the chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo was hard to turn down:

“I think you can see how quick everything goes for me, because he [Ronaldo] is one of the best players in history if not the best of course, and that was easy for me, he makes it easier for me. And (Brazil midfielder) Talisca and the other boys, they are all really great players and I am really excited to start the league with all these boys to make the club a real success.”

Sadio Mane has had a bright start to his Al-Nassr tenure having scored two goals in three appearances so far. He also won the Arab Club Champions Cup.