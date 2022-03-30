Watch: Senegal fans throw bottles at Mohamed Salah following Egypt's World Cup elimination

Unfortunate scenes marred Senegal's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier victory over Egypt, with Senegalese fans throwing bottles at Mohamed Salah. Having missed during the penalty shootout loss, Salah was shepherded away as dramatic scenes ensued on the pitch.

Senegal fans were pictured throwing bottles at the Liverpool star and you can watch the chaos below:

Kora Plus @KoraPlusEG جماهير السنغال تقذف محمد صلاح بزجاجات المياه ويخرج في حماية الأمن جماهير السنغال تقذف محمد صلاح بزجاجات المياه ويخرج في حماية الأمن https://t.co/gVINqbS2fk

It followed a highly controversial penalty shootout where lasers could be seen shining on the side of the Egypt captain's face during his missed spot-kick. His Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane would eventually score the decisive penalty. Egypt bowed out of the qualifying stages and will not make the World Cup for the second time in a row.

A sad end for Mohamed Salah and Egypt

Egypt will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar

The sight of Salah looking to the ground in devastation is one many Liverpool fans will have felt sympathy for. The Egyptian star's club colleague Virgil van Dijk commented on the hugely disappointing loss for Salah (via Mirror Sport) and said:

“Well obviously, I feel sorry for Mo and for Egypt but football is sometimes like this. I am sure he will turn the disappointment into success for the rest of the season. We still have everything to play for so there are a lot of things still to achieve for him. As for Sadio, I wish him all the best and if he is in our group, he is going to need that good luck!”

As for the game itself, Hamdi Fathi's fourth-minute own-goal had evened the tie with Salah having scored in a 1-0 victory in the previous leg.

Senegal merited their win and probably deserved to advance on the whole. However, the actions of their fans have not have covered the nation in glory.

Henry Bushnell @HenryBushnell I mean, just look at this. Salah sails his penalty over… and surely anybody would, given the lasers.



Mane scores, Senegal wins the shootout, Egypt out of the World Cup I mean, just look at this. Salah sails his penalty over… and surely anybody would, given the lasers.Mane scores, Senegal wins the shootout, Egypt out of the World Cup https://t.co/tgHmCmW8uu

Liverpool will be hoping their star man quickly rebounds from the disappointing defeat as they push on with their efforts to secure an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds will face Benfica in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Their battle with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League will make its way to Wembley Stadium when they face Pep Guardiola's side in the FA Cup semi-final.

In the Premier League title race, the two rivals are separated by a point, with City currently just sitting above the Reds.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar