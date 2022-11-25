[WATCH]: Stunning new angle of Richarlison’s wonder goal for Brazil during FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia 

Richarlison scored an absolute belter for Brazil during their 2-1 win against Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Tottenham Hotspur star opened the scoring for the Selecaos in the 62nd minute from close range. However, his second goal was nothing short of spectacular.

He received the ball from Vinicius Jr. and hit it with an acrobatic volley to find the corner of the net in style. FIFA has now released stunning new footage of the potential goal of the tournament finish.

The mood in the Brazil camp should be uplifted after the convincing win against Serbia. However, to TIte's concern, Neymar was forced off the field after suffering an injury and looked to be in considerable pain.

The severity of the injury is not yet known. Fans might remember when Neymar suffered a horrific injury during the 2014 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Columbia and was unable to play in the rest of the tournament.

Brazil star Richarlison spoke highly about Tite ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Richarlison

Richarlison had nothing but high praise for Tite ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to FIFA's official website, the prolific striker said:

"Tite’s like a father to us. He’s always treated us well and has created a warm and welcoming environment with the national team. He’s one of those people who gives you praise… but who’s not afraid to give you some home truths."

Richarlison added:

"We’ve learned a lot with him. I’m talking about being brave, smart, and tactically disciplined. Whether we like it or not, it’s his last World Cup and we’re going to do all we can for him to bow out with a smile on his face.”

Barcelona's Raphinha also spoke highly about Tite as he said:

“First of all, I want to thank him for being the first coach to give me a chance with the national team and for bringing me here to Qatar. I wouldn’t be here without him. He’s become very important for me, not just for what he passes on to me whenever I’m with A Seleção, but for what I can take away with me to my club. He’s given me a lot of confidence and the tools I need to keep those confidence levels as high as possible.”

