Watch: Teary-eyed Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni hugs Lionel Messi after securing 2022 FIFA World Cup final berth

Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi shared an emotional hug after Argentina secured a seat in the FIFA World Cup final with a 3-0 win against Croatia on Tuesday, 13 December. The manager could barely hold back tears and was captured embracing his playmaker, who had helped to change the game with a goal and an assist.

Here is the video of the duo in a beautiful moment after bringing the Albiceleste to the cusp of a long-awaited World Cup triumph:

The hug of two Lionel. Scaloni with tears in his eyes 🥹

Messi and Julian Alvarez were the driving force that had a hand in all three goals scored against Croatia on the night. Alvarez was fouled in the penalty area, and Messi converted the spot-kick to open the scoring in the 34th minute.

The 22-year-old went on to score a brace for the Argentina team, raising his stock in remarkable style. His first goal required grit and determination, as he fought his way past two defenders before poking it into the goal, in the 39th minute.

His second was borne from a Lionel Messi masterclass, as the 35-year-old provided a brilliant assist for Alvarez and he converted in the 69th minute.

LEO MESSI AND ARGENTINA ARE ONE GAME AWAY FROM THE WORLD CUP TIME FOR REDEMPTION.

The magnitude of what they have done - scoring three goals against Croatia - will certainly be the biggest talking point in the dressing room after the game. However, Argentina will need to put their impressive win behind them and look ahead, with a potential match against reigning champions France looming.

Morocco are widely seen as underdogs, having dealt Portugal an upset defeat to secure a seat in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. However, Kylian Mbappe and France are expected to push past the Arab nation and meet Messi and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

"We did it": Lionel Messi revels in Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory over Croatia

His manager may have looked on the verge of tears, but the Argentine maestro is excited about the Argentina squad.

Speaking in a flash TV interview right after the FIFA World Cup semi-final match, Messi said (via Buenos Aires Times):

"This group is crazy, we did it. A lot of things are going through my head. It's very exciting to see all this. As we said from the start, to see all these people, our family, during the whole World Cup, it is incredible what we've experienced. We're going for the last game [of the tournament], which is what we wanted."

