Watch: Ter Stegen sets up Aubameyang as Barcelona score stunning pre-season goal

FC Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an audacious goal in a pre-season friendly against Olot. The game, however, ended 1-1 with the hosts equalizing late in the first half from the penalty spot.

Aubameyang's goal, however, was the highlight of the game. The Gabonese forward received an inch-perfect ball from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the right-hand side.

The forward then allowed the ball to bounce before lobbing the ball over the opposition shot-stopper who wasn't on the line.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived at the Nou Camp from Arsenal on a free transfer in the January transfer window.

Despite only being at the club for half a season, the Gabonese forward ended up being the Blaugrana's joint-highest goalscorer alongside Memphis Depay.

Aubameyang ended the 2021-22 season with 13 goals and one assist from 23 appearances across all competitions. Eleven of those goals were scored in La Liga, which included a hat-trick against Valencia in a 4-1 win.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be seen as Barcelona's main striker during the upcoming 2022-23 season. However, the Catalan giants have strengthened their attack ahead of the new season.

Leeds United star Raphinha has arrived at the club for a fee of around £55 million (€65 million).

It is also worth mentioning that Barcelona have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski all summer long. However, a move for the Polish forward has not yet materialized this summer.

If Lewandowski does arrive at the Nou Camp, Aubameyang could drop down the pecking order.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Ousmane Dembele is also expected to pen a new contract with the Catalan giants. This will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Barcelona will now travel to the USA for the pre-season tour

As part of their pre-season tour, Barcelona will now travel to the USA to play a few warm-up games. The Catalan giants will be playing four pre-season games in four different cities in the United States.

Their first game is against David Beckham-owned Inter Miami in Miami on July 18. They will then travel to Las Vegas to contest in a pre-season El Clasico against Real Madrid on July 23.

Xavi Hernandez's side will then take on Serie A giants Juventus in Dallas on July 26 before ending their tour with a game against the New York Red Bulls on July 30.

