WATCH: Video of fans cheering Lionel Messi as he enters the pitch as a substitute for Argentina against Paraguay goes viral

Lionel Messi made his return to action with Argentina after a long layoff with injury and he was given a rousing welcome from fans against Paraguay.

The Inter Miami superstar entered the fray in the 51st minute of La Abiceleste's clash with the Albirroja on Thursday (October 12). The 36-year-old started the game on the bench due to a muscular injury.

Lionel Messi only made one 37-minute appearance for Inter Miami since the last international break a month ago. He's been dealing with a muscular issue and there were doubts he'd play against Paraguay.

However, Lionel Scaloni subbed him on for Julian Alvarez much to the delight of fans at the Estadio Monumental. The crowd were in hysteria upon the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's introduction.

You can watch Argentina fans' reaction to Lionel Messi coming on below:

The world champions were 1-0 up at the time thanks to Nicolas Otamendi's third-minute goal. Messi will now look to help La Abiceleste as they look to build on their strong start to their 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign.

Argentina are second in the table, behind first-placed Brazil on goal difference. The Inter Miami superstar could be handed a start by Scaloni in the side's clash with Peru on October 18.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague rules out Argentina captain Lionel Messi leaving Inter Miami on loan

The Argentina captain won't be leaving the Herons in the winter.

Renowned Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has downplayed any chances of Lionel Messi leaving Inter Miami on loan. There had been suggestions that the iconic forward could depart DRV PNK once the MLS season draws to a close this winter.

However, Balague claims a potential return to Barcelona or a switch to the Saudi Pro League isn't on the cards. He said (via BBC Sport):

"Messi will have around one month holiday, like other footballers. So forget any move to Saudi or similar."

Lionel Messi has made a scintillating start to his career in the MLS with the Herons. He's bagged 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions, winning the Leagues Cup as top goalscorer.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino also responded to claims Messi could return to Barca. He said:

"That's surprising. I know nothing about that. If you're telling me that he's going to go visit Barcelona on vacation, yes, it's probable, but I don't have any information on the other part."

The Barca icon joined Inter Miami in the summer following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with David Beckham's co-owned MLS side.