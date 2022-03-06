WATCH: Watford’s Cucho Hernandez scores stunning overhead kick against Arsenal

Watford forward Cucho Hernandez has found the back of the net for the Hornets in their Premier League clash with Arsenal with a stunning overhead kick.

Arsenal are currently locking horns with relegation-battling Watford in the Premier League. A win against Roy Hodgson's side would see the north London giants climb up to fourth place in the points table.

It took the Gunners just five minutes to take the lead at Vicarage Road. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side, while Bukayo Saka provided the assist.

Watford, though, brought the game back to square one by equalising just six minutes later. Kiko Femenia provided the assist as Hernandez netted the equaliser for the Hornets.

Not only did the Colombian help Watford go level with Arsenal, he also did it in stunning fashion. Hernandez got on the end of a cross from Femenia and rattled the net with a spectacular overhead kick.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA CUCHO HERNANDEZ WITH THE BIKE FOR WATFORD🤯



CUCHO HERNANDEZ WITH THE BIKE FOR WATFORD🤯https://t.co/YuHaLCvu7k

Arsenal quickly restore lead

While Hernandez's goal proved to be a blow, the Gunners did not take long to restore their lead. Saka combined with Alexandre Lacazette to score the London giants' second of the evening in the 30th minute of the game.

Arsenal @Arsenal Made one

Scored one



bangs in his ninth goal of the season!



🟡 1-2 (30)



#WATARS Made oneScored one @BukayoSaka87 bangs in his ninth goal of the season!🟡 1-2(30) ✅ Made one✅ Scored one @BukayoSaka87 bangs in his ninth goal of the season! 🟡 1-2 🔴 (30)#WATARS https://t.co/OcKxzItl2j

Arteta's side will now be looking to hold on to the lead as they look to extend their winning run in the Premier League. The Gunners have won three matches on the bounce and could take it to four today.

Watford, on the other hand, will be determined to get something out of the game. They currently sit 19th in the Premier League table with 19 points from 26 games.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer