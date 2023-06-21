“Watching him forever, and never tired of it” – Fans react as Portugal share incredible ‘how it started, how it’s going’ Cristiano Ronaldo tweet

Fans on Twitter reacted as Portugal shared a tweet showing Cristiano Ronaldo's unreal longevity in the beautiful game. The Portugal captain recently made his 200th appearance for the national team.

Ronaldo made his international debut back in 2003. He became the first player to make 200 appearances at the international stage. The superstar forward keeps piling up the records.

Portugal posted a tweet from Ronaldo's debut game against Kazakhstan and his 200th against Iceland. Fans are left stunned by the amount of time he has been at the top of the game.

Portugal @selecaoportugal ℂℝ𝟚𝟘𝟘

How it started How it's going ℂℝ𝟚𝟘𝟘How it started How it's going https://t.co/0HmbLZusZO

They expressed surprise as one commented on Twitter:

"The eternal Cristiano. The inspiration. I have been watching him forever, and never tired of it. Applause for the greatest!"

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Portugal made a post about their legendary captain, Cristiano Ronaldo:

Suzana Hadid @SuzanaHadid

A lot of professionalism, talent, persistence, and the most important characteristic is leading the team, winning and saving every time when the task is difficult @selecaoportugal How complete✍️A lot of professionalism, talent, persistence, and the most important characteristic is leading the team, winning and saving every time when the task is difficult @selecaoportugal How complete✍️7️⃣A lot of professionalism, talent, persistence, and the most important characteristic is leading the team, winning and saving every time when the task is difficult🇵🇹❤️ https://t.co/hcPaJgdfEt

Lama @LamaAbdulIah @selecaoportugal We are so incredibly proud of you KING @selecaoportugal We are so incredibly proud of you KING 👑 https://t.co/G6TIuaZAqL

Nat @BoyfroTheIsland @selecaoportugal @TimelineCR7 The eternal Cristiano. The inspiration. I have been watching him forever, and never tired of it. Applause for the greatest! @selecaoportugal @TimelineCR7 The eternal Cristiano. The inspiration. I have been watching him forever, and never tired of it. Applause for the greatest! 🐐😍

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his historic night for Portugal

Playing 100 international games is a dream for even the very best professional footballers. Cristiano Ronaldo has played 200, and is the only player in the prolonged history of the game to reach the mark.

It's an incredible achievement for the Portugal captain, to say the least. The 38-year-old, who bagged his 124th international goal against Iceland, reacted to reaching the mark, telling the media (via Record Portugal):

"Triumph with a special flavour. Not only for the day it was, for the homage, for the 200th game ... To top it off with a goal, I can't ask for more. It was spectacular, unforgettable, for everything it generated around the game. I have to thank the Icelanders, to the federation, for the surprise. And to Guinness!"

Ronaldo received a massive cheer from even the Iceland fans as he was honored for reaching the mark. He was also inducted to the Guinness records after reaching the landmark. The player keeps building his everlasting legacy further with each passing game.

