“Watching Inter Miami on television would be no problem” - Hong Kong star explains why he is willing to snub chance to play against Lionel Messi

Hong Kong star Shinichi Chan claims he would snub the chance to play on the same pitch as Lionel Messi to represent his team in the AFC Asian Cup.

Messi's MLS club, Inter Miami, are gearing up to face a Hong Kong Select XI on February 4 as part of the club's international tour. However, the quarter-final of the Asian championships will take place just two days prior to the contest against Inter Miami.

Given the scenario, the Kitchee left-back was asked whether he would forgo the opportunity of playing against eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The 36-year-old attacker has scored a staggering 715 senior club career goals, winning La Liga ten times and the UEFA Champions League on three occasions.

Responding to the question, Chan said (via Goal):

"Sharing the pitch with Lionel Messi would be a dream, I do not think there would be words to describe the feeling. He is one of the best players ever, and I am a Barcelona fan, so it would be amazing, and something I would tell my grandkids about. But I would choose still being in the Asian Cup over playing against Inter Miami."

Stressing the importance of the AFC Asian Cup, the 21-year-old left-back added:

"Our aim is to compete with the best nations in Asia, and stay in the tournament as long as possible. For Hong Kong, the Asian Cup is our World Cup.

"Qualifying from our group, and making history, would be huge for the development of Hong Kong football. I would be very proud, and watching Inter Miami on television would be no problem."

Hong Kong are placed in Group C along with Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Palestine. Chan's team will play their first match of the tournament against the UAE on January 14.

Lionel Messi to face boyhood club in friendly for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi will be presented with an opportunity to face his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, in a friendly fixture on February 15 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

The Argentine icon started his footballing journey with the Rosario-based outfit. He moved on from Newell's Old Boys at the age of 13 to join Barcelona's youth side back in the summer of 2000.

On the Herons announcing the fixture, Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said (via ESPN):

"We're very pleased to be able to play this exciting preseason match at home in front of our fans at DRV PNK Stadium."

Messi made the move to Inter Miami this summer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. Since joining the Herons, he's scored 11 goals and assisted five from 14 appearances across all competitions.