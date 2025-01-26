"Watching him play football is a form of torture", "It's like playing with 10 players" - Fans slam Manchester United star despite 1-0 win over Fulham

Manchester United fans on X have slammed Rasmus Hojlund after he failed to make an impact during their 1-0 win over Fulham. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Sunday, January 26.

The Red Devils struggled to get going in the first half, while Fulham tested Andre Onana on several occasions but were unable to find the back of the net. Lisandro Martinez then broke the deadlock in the 78th minute against the run of play after his effort from distance deflected and looped into the far corner.

Amad Diallo found the back of the net with a brilliant finish in the seventh minute of stoppage time but had his effort ruled out by VAR due to an offside in the build-up. Fulham threatened to find a late equalizer but could not make the most of their chances, despite Manchester United's poor defending at the end.

Rasmus Hojlund struggled to make an impact up front despite playing the first 58 minutes. The 21-year-old created zero chances, landed zero shots on goal, completed no dribbles, and lost nine duels - the most in the match. He has scored only two goals in 18 Premier League appearances this season, a worrying statistic for the Manchester United faithful.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Watching Hojlund play football is a form of torture. Can’t explain how and why, but it’s painful to watch."

Other fans reacted below:

"Hojlund might be the worst striker to ever play for this club genuinely," one fan commented.

"Guys keep talking about Hojlund but this build up is genuinely the worst i've ever seen," another added.

"Hojlund is an automatic turnover every time the ball is played into him. Why on earth has he started this game???" one fan questioned.

"It's like playing with 10 players," another chimed in.

"We have to be really humble after winning" - Lisandro Martinez makes honest admission after guiding Manchester United to PL win

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has admitted that his side have to be humble in victory following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham. He insisted he is aware of how difficult it is for the fans and players to handle their current form amid their turbulent season to date.

After scoring the only goal of the game, Martinez told TNT Sports (via @UnitedStandMUFC on X):

"It means a lot. Not only for the fans but also for us. We suffer a lot and it's really tough and hard when you lose in this club. The pressure, we know is really hard. We know how difficult it is. But we are here and have to show it every game like today. We have to be really humble after winning."

Manchester United are currently 12th in the Premier League table, with 29 points from 23 games. They are 12 points away from fourth-placed Manchester City, with their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification still a distant target.

Amorim and Co. next face Fotbal Club FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday, January 30.

