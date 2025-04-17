"Watching them play gives plenty of reasons to be hopeful" - David Villa on Barcelona's chances to win silverware this season

Former Barcelona icon David Villa shared his two cents on the Catalan side's chances to win titles this season. La Blaugrana are major contenders to win the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, and the Copa del Rey this season.

Since the arrival of new coach Hansi Flick at the beginning of this season, Barcelona have delivered impressive performances with a change in their playing style. The German tactician has introduced an attack-focused playing style at the club, despite them being known to be the flagbearers of the tiki-taka playing style.

Barcelona qualified for the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2018-19 season this month. They are also table toppers in LaLiga with 70 points from 31 games. Moreover, the Catalans are gearing up to face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on April 26. They are strong contenders to win each of the competitions.

In an interview via SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), former Barcelona ace David Villa was hopeful of his ex-club winning silverware this season. He said:

"Of course, I believe they are going to win something. It is not just my opinion—they have shown it on the pitch. The toughest part remains, the final stretch across all competitions, but watching them play gives plenty of reasons to be hopeful."

David Villa represented La Azulgrana between 2010 and 2013, contributing 48 goals and 24 assists in 119 appearances across competitions. The Spaniard formed one of the best attacking trios in football alongside Lionel Messi and Pedro at the club. Villa has won a Champions League and two LaLiga titles among other titles with the Catalans.

"It is not normal" - David Villa heaps praise on Barcelona youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal

L to R: Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview with SPORT, David Villa spoke highly of Barcelona youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal. Both players have been crucial for the Catalan side this season, holding the defense and attack, respectively. Villa said (via Barca Universal):

"It is not normal. This only happens every now and then. In Spain, we are getting better at developing players from a very young age, which means they are ready much earlier than before."

Villa compared the youngsters' breakthrough in the team to Spanish legend Raul and added:

"These are special talents. We have seen young breakthroughs before. Raul debuted young without the same kind of preparation, but these players have a unique ability. You do not play at this level at 17 or 18 unless you are something exceptional."

At 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has risen to become one of the most promising young footballers in the world. The attacker is often hailed for his dribbling and playmaking abilities, leading to widespread comparisons with Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsi has been a regular starter for Hansi Flick in the Barcelona backline. The 18-year-old's partnership with Inigo Martinez on the pitch has worked wonders for the LaLiga outfit this season.

