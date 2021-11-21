“We rolled up our sleeves” - Watford take Twitter jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo after 4-1 Manchester United victory 

All of Watford's social media handles went ecstatic as their team humbled Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United 4-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

In a repeated, monotonous pattern, United players in their recent past have put out public apologies on their social media handles whenever they have failed to bring results in their favor. It has gotten to a point where loyal fans have questioned its purpose. Is this some collective PR stunt? or is it genuine but a tad bit immature?

Leading into kick-off on Sunday afternoon, Cristiano Ronaldo said this on his Twitter:

"Time to role up the sleeves once again and just get the job done! Let’s chase what we are trying to achieve this season!"

Days before the Premier League's resumption after the international break, Cristiano Ronaldo had put this out on his social media accounts. Their immediate opponents for Matchday 12 did not spare a moment's thought to take an outright dig and mock the words of the Portugal international.

#WATMUN We rolled our sleeves up and got the job done 💪 We rolled our sleeves up and got the job done 💪#WATMUN https://t.co/o5EtdGzYHi

Watford was the straw that broke the camel's back

The Norwegian manager was already under insurmountable pressure to deliver results. Fans were flabbergasted that Solskjær somehow was still not sacked. This was surprising after getting vanquished by Liverpool and Manchester City, two of Manchester United's biggest rivals, in recent weeks.

Many pundits expressed their displeasure regarding the tactical incapabilities that Solskjær possessed. Having a squad that contained fantastic individualistic talent, Manchester United's turmoil was ill-conceived. Watford, on the other hand, earned their promotion back to the Premier League after they were relegated the season prior.

The Red Devils did not expect the utter humiliation that the evening had in store for them at the hands of the Hornets. United, who came into this fixture as the favorites, couldn't lift the veil off their underwhelming, unacceptable stint of results.

Claudio Ranieri has shown what a managerial replacement can do over the next few weeks. With a shoestring budget compared against United, Watford relied on their combined performances complemented by individual brilliance at times. Ranieri tactically capitalized on the exposed nature of Manchester United.

The match itself concluded with a scoreline of 4-1 in favor of the home side. The visitors endured a night that they would love to forget. The match consisted of a lot of drama and shenanigans. At first, Watford's Ismaïla Sarr missed a penalty. They earned a comfortable 2-0 lead for Donny van de Beek to pull one back for United. Harry Maguire received back-to-back yellows and left the field. Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster earned an assist during the dying moments of the game.

Manchester United now sit in seventh place in the table, while Watford are four points clear of the relegation zone. United's management has had enough of their manager and are looking at their options with whom they can replace him in the coming weeks.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar