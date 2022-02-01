Watford target move for Manchester United man on deadline day: Reports

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson has reportedly attracted deadline day interest from English club Watford on a loan deal.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has hardly put a foot wrong for Manchester United despite his limited gametime. He proved himself during a two-season loan spell at Sheffield United and is reportedly looking for a permanent move away. The English goalkeeper had temporarily replaced David de Gea last season after the Spaniard’s dip in form.

However, De Gea has been back to his best since the end of last season and has been saving United’s defense on a regular basis again. Henderson has made just four appearances this season in all competitions this season.

Henderson rightly believes he deserves to play regularly. Henderson has a clear shot at becoming the number 1 goalkeeper for England’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Henderson initially attracted interest from Ajax on loan and told interim manager Ralf Rangnick he wanted to leave last month. He was also recently linked to Newcastle United who have reportedly turned their attention to Henderson’s teammate Jesse Lingard. However, Watford have emerged for a late swoop and are looking to take the player until the end of the season.

Manchester United set to regret sending out multiple attackers on loan?

Manchester United know that their only keeping option in case of a David De Gea injury is Dean Henderson. Both Lee Grant and Tim Heaton are well past their prime and cannot be expected to step in for consistent fixtures. Hence, the club could be reluctant to let Henderson go as they have done in Jesse Lingard’s case, another player who wants to leave.

The window started for the Red Devils with a surplus of attacking options. Ralf Rangnick had reportedly agreed to allow Lingard to spend the last six months of his contract at another club.

They have already sent out Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Amad Diallo on loan to Sevilla, Everton and Rangers respectively.

Lingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clearLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clear 🔴 #MUFCLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay https://t.co/JXhZbbLaIn

With Mason Greenwood’s arrest, the club might as well regret sending the two attackers on loan in the coming months. Edinson Cavani is very vulnerable to injuries while Cristiano Ronaldo is almost 37, and needs regular rest. Marcus Rashford’s form has only improved in the last two weeks while none of the other attacking options are legitimate strikers.

Keeping the new scenario in mind, Manchester United might as well regret sending out Martial on loan. However, the likes of Lingard, Sancho and Elanga are all capable of playing in multiple attacking positions. But United will need to hold on to Lingard this January.

Edited by Aditya Singh