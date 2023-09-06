“Way better than Telles”, “We need him” – Fans frustrated as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr allow ‘best example of a professional’ to leave club

Al-Nassr fans were left frustrated on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Ghislain Konan, joined Al-Fayha on a season-long loan deal on Monday, September 4.

Konan has plied his trade as Al-Nassr's left-back since joining the Knights of Najd in July 2022. The 27-year-old made 31 appearances across all competitions, providing five assists. Konan has also made six appearances so far this campaign, winning the Arab Club Cup Champions trophy in pre-season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite his feats, Luis Castro and Co. opted to loan him to Al-Fayha on a season-long loan until next summer. Former Manchester United star Alex Telles will be able to deputize in Konan's place; however, Al-Nassr fans don't appear to rate the former due to his injury issues.

Fans were left with mixed feelings about X upon seeing his farewell post. Many wished Konan the best of luck for the rest of the season, acknowledging his good form leading up to his abrupt departure.

Many fans were left disappointed with the club preferring Alex Telles over Konan:

Alex Telles joined the Knights of Najd on a permanent deal on July 23. However, he has only made one appearance to date due to injury issues. Fans will be hoping he can step up for the club's upcoming fixtures after the international break.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo makes history by scoring his 850th career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made history by scoring his 850th career goal during a 5-1 win against Al-Hazm on September 2. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first footballer in history to reach this prestigious milestone.

The Portugal ace has been in fine form this season for Al-Nassr. He netted six times in pre-season, winning the Arab Club Cup Champions for the Knights of Najd.

The 38-year-old's form translated into the start of the club's season. Ronaldo has now scored six goals and provided five assists in five appearances across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side took on Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League. They were able to thrash the opposition 5-1 with Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Otavio, Sadio Mane, and Ronaldo scoring one goal apiece. Moreover, the Portugal icon was also able to provide two assists on the night.

His goal can be watched below:

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to continue his great run of form for Al-Nassr following the international break. Luis Castro and Co. are currently sixth in the Saudi Pro League standings with nine points. They are currently on a three-game winning streak after losing their opening two games of the season.

The Riyadh-based outfit will next play Al-Raed away on September 16.