“Way better by ten million miles”, “Enables a whole new style of play” – Arsenal fans indulge in engaging comparison involving 2 of their first-team stars

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to discuss who should be the club's number one goalkeeper between Aaron Ramsdale and Bernd Leno.

Manager Mikel Arteta chose Ramsdale to be his first-choice shot stopper throughout the campaign. The 24-year-old made 37 appearances in all competitions in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium following his move from Sheffield United. He kept 14 clean sheets in the process.

Ramsdale's excellent start to the season led to him making his England debut during their 10-0 victory over San Marino in November 2021. However, his form dipped towards the end of the term, with many fans believing his concentration levels were not good enough.

The former Bournemouth keeper, who has been relegated twice in his career, was brought in to replace Leno. The German has made 117 appearances for Arsenal since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018.

However, the 30-year-old only made eight more appearances across the campaign in the 2021-22 season. This would not have pleased the Germany international ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Twitter user @aliladiere posted the opinion that they prefer Leno over Ramsdale to start for the Gunners. This then sparked debate on the social media site among other supporters of the north London club.

Here are some of the best reactions to the initial tweet:

💫 @JaydenAFC10 @InstallmentsFC @aliladiere I’d rather have a keeper who can stop the ball going in his net , our last clean Sheet was against Aston Villa and Leno was in goal @InstallmentsFC @aliladiere I’d rather have a keeper who can stop the ball going in his net , our last clean Sheet was against Aston Villa and Leno was in goal

Ehis Okojie @footygists365 @aliladiere Leno is better in everything else except passing out from the back and organizing the defense, for me I think it’s better to have a goalie who stops the ball from entry the net but Arteta thinks otherwise so we just watch. @aliladiere Leno is better in everything else except passing out from the back and organizing the defense, for me I think it’s better to have a goalie who stops the ball from entry the net but Arteta thinks otherwise so we just watch.

❤️🙌🏾🎈AFC @KarelPeters5 @aliladiere @maanumprop Leno way better by ten million miles .. I don’t care if ramsdale got the confidence of Oliver Kahn I got eyes and can see Leno is better ! @aliladiere @maanumprop Leno way better by ten million miles .. I don’t care if ramsdale got the confidence of Oliver Kahn I got eyes and can see Leno is better !

Hatim 👑 @TheyCallMeHatz



Leno is a Champions League level goalkeeper. Ramsdale is a Championship level keeper. @aliladiere Why is this even up for debate?Leno is a Champions League level goalkeeper. Ramsdale is a Championship level keeper. @aliladiere Why is this even up for debate?Leno is a Champions League level goalkeeper. Ramsdale is a Championship level keeper.

saka is the 🐐 @sakaisthe1 @aliladiere leno is a better shot stopper, but thats about it. ramsdale enables a whole new style of play, he is one of the main reasons why we played better, leno cannot dominate his own box and neither can he pass the ball @aliladiere leno is a better shot stopper, but thats about it. ramsdale enables a whole new style of play, he is one of the main reasons why we played better, leno cannot dominate his own box and neither can he pass the ball

Matthew @_halfspaces @aliladiere Ramsdale’s better end of story. Let’s not allow his poor form due to injury to cloud our judgment. @aliladiere Ramsdale’s better end of story. Let’s not allow his poor form due to injury to cloud our judgment.

Wasi @Wanalyst007 @aliladiere Leno's a better shot stopper (for now). Apart from that, Ramsdale's better in every department @aliladiere Leno's a better shot stopper (for now). Apart from that, Ramsdale's better in every department

afk @ramsda1e

Commanding the box - Ramsdale

Claiming crosses - Ramsdale

Ability on the ball - Ramsdale

Distribution - Ramsdale

Leadership - Ramsdale @aliladiere Shot stopping - LenoCommanding the box - RamsdaleClaiming crosses - RamsdaleAbility on the ball - RamsdaleDistribution - RamsdaleLeadership - Ramsdale @aliladiere Shot stopping - LenoCommanding the box - RamsdaleClaiming crosses - RamsdaleAbility on the ball - Ramsdale Distribution - RamsdaleLeadership - Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale reveals who he would like to be next Arsenal captain

The Gunners captaincy appears to have been some sort of poison chalice in recent years. Since former skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract was terminated in January, the captaincy has become a point of discussion for Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette, who has possessed the armband since the Gabonese forward, looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer when his contract expires. Kieran Tierney was the deputy to Lacazette but the left-back had to suffer a season-ending injury. Post that, Arteta chose midfielder Martin Odegaard to captain the side.

Speaking to legendary Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman on his podcast Seaman Says (via The Mirror), Ramsdale agreed with Arteta's decision. He said:

"As much as in interviews I’ve joked about Martin, he was at Real Madrid at 16-17, he’s seen all the best players in the world, he’s the captain of his country and for a 23-year-old, he has literally done everything you can in a short amount of time."

He added:

"He’s a very calming individual, he might not be the most vocal but you don’t always need your captain to be the most vocal because you could have three or four other leaders who are vocal. You could have two or three leaders who are vocal who perform - for him, he’s relished at the chance of wearing the armband. I have no problems with him being our captain."

