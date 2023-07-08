“Way too good to be rotting on the bench” – Barcelona fans make demand about ‘fantastic’ player after display in U21 Euro final 

Barcelona fans feel that the club should reconsider their decision to terminate Arnau Tenas' contract after the Spaniard's performance in the U-21 Euro final.

Spain were defeated 1-0 in the final by England. Curtis Jones scored the solitary goal of the match in the injury time of the first half. Cole Palmer's free-kick deflected off the Liverpool player to find the back of the net.

La Roja, however, had a late opportunity to level things up as they won a penalty. James Trafford produced a memorable double save to help his country sail to glory.

Tenas, though, was a stout presence between the sticks. He made five saves, four of them from inside the penalty area. He also completed 28 of his 30 attempted passes.

Fans feel Barca should renew Tenas and send him out on loan to give the player a chance to grow. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Arnau Tenas has SINGLEHANDEDLY kept Spain in this. Unreal keeper, man. Barça should renew him, then loan him out. Kid’s way too good to be rotting on the bench."

Another wrote:

"Arnau Tenas is absolutely fantastic at the #U21EURO-Final. Multiple crucial saves. Would be a shame for Barça to let him go for free."

Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans after Arnau Tenas' peformance:

Arnau Tenas recently confirmed that his Barcelona contract has expired

Arnau Tenas has been a part of Barcelona's set-up since the age of nine. He is also the captain of the club's B-team. However, he confirmed during the U-21 Euros, that he is now a free agent.

Speaking during the tournament, the Spain U-21 team goalkeeper said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“What I can tell you is that I am with the national team, and when I finish this tournament, I will make a decision."

Club President Joan Laporta, meanwhile, said that they offered Tenas a renewal. He further lauded the goalkeeper's abilities as a player. Laporta said:

"A renewal was proposed to him but not with the amount that would’ve gotten him to sign. He is an excellent footballer, he is captain of the B team, and always brightens the mood; next week we will speak with him and with [agent] Iván de la Peña... it would be good if he played and continued with Barça.”

Tenas is an excellent player, as his performances during the recently concluded tournament showed. He could very well become a number 1 for Barcelona in the future if Tenas stays at the Catalan club.

