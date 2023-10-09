"Way off it" - Gary Neville makes grim prediction on where Manchester United will finish in 2023-24 Premier League season 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes his former side will finish outside the top five in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The Red Devils secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win against Brentford on Saturday, October 7 after Scott McTominay scored a heroic brace in stoppage time.

However, it remains to be seen if this is just paper over the cracks or the turning point in Manchester United's season. They have had an abysmal start, losing six of their 11 games across all competitions, conceding 19 goals in the process.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently 10th in the league standings with 12 points having played eight games, four points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa. It's likely the top five clubs this season will qualify for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League due to the format change.

But Neville believes United aren't good enough to finish in the top five. On his podcast, he said (via METRO):

"I don’t think Manchester United will finish in the top five this season. I think they are way off it. And I’m surprised because seven or eight weeks ago, I had them third, But honestly from what I see at the moment, I don’t think the goalkeeper is settled in, I think he should have saved the one yesterday so that is a problem."

Neville added:

"If you’re goalkeeper is not settled in and there is a bit of instability around that, it does create a big problem. I’ve had that at United. So United, not for me."

"Chelsea, I think are probably nearer to it if they can go on a run because they have got some really good young talented players. Their age is a lot better than United’s squad."

The Red Devils next face Sheffield United away from home on October 21, after the international break.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives his verdict on Scott McTominay's future at the club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised Scott McTominay for making the difference as he helped the Red Devils come from behind to defeat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday.

McTominay was tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer with West Ham United reportedly interested. However, Manchester United did not receive a suitable bid, meaning the transfer never occurred.

The 26-year-old has been used sparingly this season, making just six appearances with most being as a substitute. But Ten Hag had a positive response when asked about the Scotsman's future, saying (via Manchester United's official website):

"Yes, of course. That's why he's here. He is one of our our midfield players and yeah, he can make the [difference in the] boxes, you see. Against Burnley he played and then he should have played against Crystal Palace, but then he was ill and then he comes out of the team and then others take over. But he has, as everyone [does], to fight for his position. But of course, it helps when you when you contribute like this afternoon."

McTominay has made 215 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring 21 goals and registering five assists.