Wayne Rooney breaks silence amid rumours of Lionel Messi’s former teammate joining Birmingham City

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney has spoken up about his side's rumoured pursuit of Josef Martinez, who played alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The former Derby County and DC United manager revealed that there were no such plans in place, at least not at the moment.

EFL Championship side Birmingham City are in a rebuild, following the arrival of new investors, such as Tom Brady, into the club. The club have appointed Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as their new manager, and are aiming to sign the right players for their project.

Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez enjoyed an impressive career in the MLS with Atlanta United and Inter Miami before his release this year. The 30-year-old featured alongside Lionel Messi for Inter Miami this season as they missed out on a place in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Rooney revealed in a press conference that he is aware of Martinez and the quality he possesses as a striker. The English manager, however, revealed that his side were not presently considering signing the former Atlanta United man.

“My honest answer is that's the first I've heard. Obviously I have sat down with the recruiting team and there are plans in place. I know him very well as a player, obviously playing in the MLS but that’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

Josef Martinez managed 12 goals for Inter Miami in 2023, helping them to win the Leagues Cup in August. The striker is attracting interest from multiple English sides, including Premier League new boys Luton Town.

Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney among 21st century football icons

When compiling a list of the greatest footballers of the 21st century, it is impossible to exclude Lionel Messi. The same can be said of Wayne Rooney, who tore up the Premier League for many years in his prime.

Rooney may not have eight Ballon d'Or wins, or even a single one, to his name, but his achievements remain iconic. The former striker scored 253 goals in 559 appearances as a Manchester United player and remains their record goalscorer.

The 38-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Old Trafford, winning 16 titles at the club. He was on the losing side in two UEFA Champions League finals against Lionel Messi, with the Argentinean triumphing in 2009 and 2011.

Messi and Rooney are two iconic names in 21st century European football, and they each earned their stripes with their performances.