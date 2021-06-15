Wayne Rooney explains what could stop England from winning Euro 2020 

Former England international Wayne Rooney has admitted that the Three Lions squad has plenty of quality but might lack the experience to win Euro 2020.

England got off to a winning start at Euro 2020 after beating Croatia 1-0 in their opening Group D game last Sunday.

Croatia were seen as England’s biggest challenge in the group stage of Euro 2020, but Gareth Southgate’s side made light work of the 2018 World Cup finalists with an impressive display.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

England’s opening game has lifted expectations, but Wayne Rooney believes the real test will come during the knockout stages of Euro 2020 when England face the bigger teams.

“They’ve got a tough game against Scotland on Friday. After winning the game against Croatia, they’ll comfortably go through to the next round.

“We’ll have to look at it when they come up against a France, Spain, Portugal or Belgium. That’s when it could get difficult for England. There is a lack of experience amongst the squad but there is a lot of quality.”

England’s lack of experience could cost them at Euro 2020

Like the players, Gareth Southgate too isn’t the most experienced of managers on the international stage. Under his tutelage, England made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, but came up short against the more established teams.

England’s bench looked strong against Croatia, and Southgate will have more options at Euro 2020. But it remains to be seen if he will make good use of the quality England have up their sleeve.

A positive start 👊



Here's the Group D table after the first round of matches. Next up: Scotland at @wembleystadium on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/vFNqhEeqkD — England (@England) June 14, 2021

The Three Lions will face a Scottish side that will be hurting after their 2-0 defeat at Hampden Park to the Czech Republic, and they could post a threat.

The Scots are usually fired up for games against England, and facing them in a major tournament could only spice things up further.

Should England top their group, they could face the runners-up of Group F. That could be France, Portugal or Germany, with Hungary being the underdogs.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava