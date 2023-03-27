Wayne Rooney international goals: How many goals has Manchester United legend scored for England?

Wayne Rooney is considered one of the greatest players in the history of both England and Manchester United. Before the international break in March, he was tied as the Three Lions' leading goalscorer alongside Harry Kane.

Rooney scored 53 goals in 120 senior appearances for England in an international career which spanned just under 15 years. His first goal came in a 2-1 Euro 2004 qualifier win against Macedonia in June 2003.

Rooney managed to score 52 more goals after this, including six goals in 10 UEFA European Championship games. His record at the FIFA World Cup, however, wasn't as impressive.

The former Manchester United striker netted just once in 11 games across three World Cup tournaments. Rooney became his country's leading goalscorer on 9 September, 2015, when he scored his 50th senior goal in a 2-0 Euro 2016 qualifier win against Switzerland.

Kane recently broke his record to become England's all-time leading goalscorer when he scored in his team's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier win against Italy on 23 March.

Rooney and Kane are two of England's greatest-ever strikers.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has now amassed a tally of 55 goals in 82 games for his country. His latest strike came in England's 2-0 2024 Euros qualifier victory against Ukraine on Sunday (26 March).

Wayne Rooney still leads Manchester United's all-time scorers' list

Apart from being England's most prolific striker until Harry Kane broke his record in March, Wayne Rooney continues to be Manchester United's all-time goalscorer.

The English forward managed to score 253 goals in 559 appearances across competitions during his 13-year-long stint at Old Trafford. No active United player is in the top 10 list.

Marcus Rashford is the closest player in the current Manchester United squad with 120 goals in 347 appearances across competitions for them. The 25-year-old needs six more goals to break into the top 10 and level Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tally of 126 strikes.

Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, left the Red Devils in the summer of 2017 to return to Everton 14 years after leaving Goodison Park. He retired from football while at Derby County in January 2021. Rooney is currently the manager of MLS outfit D.C. United, whom he joined in July last year.

